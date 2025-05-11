Raubex puts annual results on hold after whistle-blower report
Construction company to launch an investigation into allegations, which is not expected to affect earnings
11 May 2025 - 15:19
Construction giant Raubex has hit the pause button on its much-anticipated annual financial results after receiving a report from a whistle-blower just weeks before the scheduled release on May 12.
The anonymous report, received on April 22, alleges unlawful or improper conduct within the group — prompting the company to delay publication while it undertakes an internal review...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.