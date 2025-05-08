Sappi swings to a loss amid tariff wars
The group reported a $20m loss for the three months ended March
08 May 2025 - 09:40
UPDATED 08 May 2025 - 12:55
Global trade wars have dealt a blow to paper and pulp producer Sappi in recent months as China’s clothing sector adopts a more cautious stance towards the US.
The group swung to a $20m loss in the three months to end-March, compared with a $29m profit in the previous second quarter, as concern about declining US clothing imports put pressure on the price of dissolving wood pulp (DWP)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.