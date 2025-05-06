Companies / Industrials

Tesla’s UK sales lowest in two years

Elon Musk’s closeness to Donald Trump and his embrace of far-right politics in Europe have led to protests against him

06 May 2025 - 12:38
by Alessandro Parodi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A person smashes a Tesla car, donated anonymously and destined for scrap during a stunt organised AS part of a campaign against Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s political involvement in the US government, in London, Britain, on April 10 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH McKAY
A person smashes a Tesla car, donated anonymously and destined for scrap during a stunt organised AS part of a campaign against Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s political involvement in the US government, in London, Britain, on April 10 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH McKAY

Tesla’s new car sales in Britain plummeted 62% year-on-year in April to their lowest in over two years, even as demand for electric vehicles rose, data from research group New AutoMotive showed on Tuesday.

Sales of billionaire Elon Musk’s EV cars also plunged to multi-year lows in some other key European markets last month, national data showed last week, as Tesla prepares to counter competition from European and Chinese EV brands with the launch of a revamped Model Y.

Britain had bucked the gloomy European trend for Tesla this year, but in April the carmaker sold just 536 new cars there, down from 1,404 in the same month of 2024, leading to a year-to-date EV market share for the brand of 9.3%.

Tesla’s website in Britain said it estimated that deliveries of the revamped Model Y would start in June, but it would take a couple of months before sales data show if the updated version has won back customers.

Musk’s closeness to US President Donald Trump and his embrace of far-right politics in Europe have led to protests against him and the company, as well as vandalism at its showrooms and charging stations across the US and Europe.

After the brand’s first-quarter global sales and profit missed estimates, Musk said two weeks ago he would cut back on the time he devoted to the Trump administration and spend more time running the company.

Overall battery-electric car registrations in Britain increased by 6.9% in April, slowing from the previous month due to broader economic conditions, New AutoMotive said.

Volkswagen’s battery-electric sales in Britain jumped 194% to 2,314 vehicles last month, while registrations of China's BYD were up 311% to 1,419 cars. 

Reuters

International company news in brief: Tesla chair rejects plan to replace Musk

UK's Drax flags 2025 core profit at top end of consensus
Companies
5 days ago

Tesla stops taking new orders in China for US-made models

Tesla makes two other models at its Shanghai plant, to be sold in China and exported to markets such as Europe, making up the vast majority of its ...
Companies
3 weeks ago

VW’s electric car sales climb in Europe, go downhill in China

Six of 10 best-selling models in Europe are Volkswagen cars, while Tesla sales shrink because of politics
Companies
3 weeks ago

Few chargers, but no protests as Tesla launches in Saudi

Carmaker has been unable to tap the country, partly due to a feud between Elon Musk and the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay’s home business ends nationwide ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Chinese state-owned PGM miner put on notice by JSE
Companies / Mining
3.
Exxaro loses another executive amid leadership ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Sale of Anglo’s steelmaking coal business gets ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Visa takes swing at mobile payments market
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

International company news in brief: Tesla chair rejects plan to replace Musk

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Experts warn Tesla faces long road to brand recovery

Life / Motoring

Elon Musk positive moneyed Tesla self-driving era is at hand

Life / Motoring

Sales of long-range hybrids are surging in China

Life / Motoring

Tesla shares surge as Musk plans less work for Trump

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.