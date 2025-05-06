A person smashes a Tesla car, donated anonymously and destined for scrap during a stunt organised AS part of a campaign against Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s political involvement in the US government, in London, Britain, on April 10 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH McKAY
Tesla’s new car sales in Britain plummeted 62% year-on-year in April to their lowest in over two years, even as demand for electric vehicles rose, data from research group New AutoMotive showed on Tuesday.
Sales of billionaire Elon Musk’s EV cars also plunged to multi-year lows in some other key European markets last month, national data showed last week, as Tesla prepares to counter competition from European and Chinese EV brands with the launch of a revamped Model Y.
Britain had bucked the gloomy European trend for Tesla this year, but in April the carmaker sold just 536 new cars there, down from 1,404 in the same month of 2024, leading to a year-to-date EV market share for the brand of 9.3%.
Tesla’s website in Britain said it estimated that deliveries of the revamped Model Y would start in June, but it would take a couple of months before sales data show if the updated version has won back customers.
Musk’s closeness to US President Donald Trump and his embrace of far-right politics in Europe have led to protests against him and the company, as well as vandalism at its showrooms and charging stations across the US and Europe.
After the brand’s first-quarter global sales and profit missed estimates, Musk said two weeks ago he would cut back on the time he devoted to the Trump administration and spend more time running the company.
Overall battery-electric car registrations in Britain increased by 6.9% in April, slowing from the previous month due to broader economic conditions, New AutoMotive said.
Volkswagen’s battery-electric sales in Britain jumped 194% to 2,314 vehicles last month, while registrations of China's BYD were up 311% to 1,419 cars.
Tesla’s UK sales lowest in two years
Elon Musk’s closeness to Donald Trump and his embrace of far-right politics in Europe have led to protests against him
Tesla’s new car sales in Britain plummeted 62% year-on-year in April to their lowest in over two years, even as demand for electric vehicles rose, data from research group New AutoMotive showed on Tuesday.
Sales of billionaire Elon Musk’s EV cars also plunged to multi-year lows in some other key European markets last month, national data showed last week, as Tesla prepares to counter competition from European and Chinese EV brands with the launch of a revamped Model Y.
Britain had bucked the gloomy European trend for Tesla this year, but in April the carmaker sold just 536 new cars there, down from 1,404 in the same month of 2024, leading to a year-to-date EV market share for the brand of 9.3%.
Tesla’s website in Britain said it estimated that deliveries of the revamped Model Y would start in June, but it would take a couple of months before sales data show if the updated version has won back customers.
Musk’s closeness to US President Donald Trump and his embrace of far-right politics in Europe have led to protests against him and the company, as well as vandalism at its showrooms and charging stations across the US and Europe.
After the brand’s first-quarter global sales and profit missed estimates, Musk said two weeks ago he would cut back on the time he devoted to the Trump administration and spend more time running the company.
Overall battery-electric car registrations in Britain increased by 6.9% in April, slowing from the previous month due to broader economic conditions, New AutoMotive said.
Volkswagen’s battery-electric sales in Britain jumped 194% to 2,314 vehicles last month, while registrations of China's BYD were up 311% to 1,419 cars.
Reuters
International company news in brief: Tesla chair rejects plan to replace Musk
Tesla stops taking new orders in China for US-made models
VW’s electric car sales climb in Europe, go downhill in China
Few chargers, but no protests as Tesla launches in Saudi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
International company news in brief: Tesla chair rejects plan to replace Musk
Experts warn Tesla faces long road to brand recovery
Elon Musk positive moneyed Tesla self-driving era is at hand
Sales of long-range hybrids are surging in China
Tesla shares surge as Musk plans less work for Trump
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.