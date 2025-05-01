Companies / Industrials

GM sees $5bn tariff impact in revised 2025 profit forecast

Carmaker’s new earnings guidance assumes it can offset at least 30% of the tariff costs

01 May 2025 - 21:05
by Kalea Hall
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
General Motors CEO Mary Barra. Picture: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK
General Motors CEO Mary Barra. Picture: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

Detroit — General Motors (GM) cut its 2025 profit forecast on Thursday after receiving some clarity and a reprieve from the White House this week on automotive tariffs.

CEO Mary Barra told shareholders in a letter that the company would maintain dialogue with the Trump administration on trade and other policies as they evolve.

“There are ongoing discussions with key trade partners that may also have an impact,” Barra said.

The Detroit automaker released the forecast two days after withdrawing a previous one issued in January that did not take into account the automotive tariffs, and after the Trump administration made changes to them.

Shares of the company were up about 1% in morning trading.

The automaker expects an annual adjusted core profit $10bn-$12.5bn, including a current tariff exposure of $4bn-$5bn. The exposure includes about $2bn on the more affordable vehicles GM imports from South Korea, where it makes entry-level Chevrolet and Buick models, CFO Paul Jacobson told analysts on a Thursday call.

The automaker’s new guidance assumes it can offset at least 30% of the tariff costs, Jacobson said.

Trump signs order to ease auto tariffs burden

US president agrees to provide carmakers with credits for up to 15% of the value of vehicles assembled domestically
Life
2 days ago

“Since the election, our manufacturing and supply chain teams have been focused on developing strategies to help mitigate the impact of potential tariffs,” Jacobson said. “These strategies are now being put into action ... we’ll take additional mitigation measures, including cost reduction targets, where it makes sense to do so.”

To help mitigate tariff impact, GM is working with suppliers to further increase their US content for higher levels of compliance with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Barra told analysts. The automaker is also increasing production of its US-made battery modules, which Barra said is a “low-cost way to increase US content”.

“Alongside these actions, we are scrutinising our discretionary spending everywhere,” she said.

GM’s previous guidance for earnings before interest and taxes was $13.7bn-$15.7bn.

It expects to earn annual net income of $8.2bn-$10.1bn, down from its prior range of $11.2bn-$12.5bn.

GM anticipates 2025 full-year capital spending will be $10bn-$11bn.

Further plans

In an interview with CNBC Thursday morning, Barra said the company expected to make further announcements on plans to increase US production.

“We are making a commitment that we are going to bring more production back to this country to build on what we already have,” Barra said.

Barra also said the company is “assuming a pricing environment that’s similar to what it is today,” even though industry estimates find new vehicle prices could increase by thousands of dollars under tariffs.

Trump’s 25% vehicle tariffs took effect at the beginning of April. After weeks of automakers lobbying for leniency, the Trump administration announced measures this week to alleviate some of the tariff costs while the companies work on increasing their US footprints.

The changes allow automakers to offset tariffs for imported auto parts used in US-assembled vehicles.

Additionally, the vehicles and parts would no longer be subject to Trump’s other tariffs, including 25% levies on steel and aluminium, as well as 10% duties applied to most other countries.

The tariffs also led GM’s crosstown rival Stellantis, which makes Jeeps and Ram trucks, to withdraw its guidance on Wednesday.

Still, executives have seen new-vehicle sales increase with consumers rushing to buy before tariffs affect prices. Ford on Thursday reported a 16% sales increase in April. GM on Tuesday said it saw a 20% sales increase in the month, marking the best April for retail sales, or sales to individual customers, since 2007.

Reuters

Hyundai moves production of Tuscon crossovers to US

South Korean car maker sets up task force to manage tariffs and look at sourcing more parts in America
Companies
1 week ago

Trade war and safety concerns dominate at Auto Shanghai

Motor show opens amid industry-wide uncertainty over how the US-China trade war may affect demand and supply
Life
1 week ago

Auto industry expects to feel pain of Trump’s tariffs in July

CEOs of SA’s seven big vehicle manufacturers met on Thursday to fashion a united response to the crisis
Economy
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: No clear road ahead for SA’s motor exports

President Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on all automotive imports into the US has caught everyone on the hop
Economy
3 weeks ago

EU Commission, auto sector chiefs examine US tariff response

CEOs of EU-headquartered big pharma companies have also been invited for a meeting
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sibanye sends SOS to NPA over illegal mining
Companies / Mining
2.
Capitec beefs up tech strategy with new recruits
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sibanye hints at closing unprofitable PGM shafts
Companies / Mining
4.
Orion upbeat on new mine developments
Companies / Mining
5.
Interest in Sandton, Bryanston homes surges
Companies / Property

Related Articles

US tariffs and EU emissions rules imperil car industry, Stellantis chair says

Companies / Industrials

Honda mulls making cars in US

Companies / Industrials

Jaguar Land Rover puts the brakes on shipments to US over tariffs

Companies / Industrials

Aston Martin chair’s £125m funding boost aims to counter losses

Companies / Industrials

BMW expects €1bn earnings hit because of escalating tariffs

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.