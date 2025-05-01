Bell ditches underground mining equipment plans
Original equipment manufacturer looking to Southeast Asia for growth
01 May 2025 - 17:52
Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Bell Equipment has called off its plan to create a dedicated underground mining division — two years after identifying the sector as a key growth opportunity.
Part of the plan, outlined by then CEO Leon Goosen, included expanding the existing product range, providing specialised customer support and establishing new global markets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.