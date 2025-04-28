A flag of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton SE is pictured at Frankfurt Stock Exchange in this file photo. Picture: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI
Volkswagen’s truck unit Traton on Monday reported a rise in first-quarter orders, even as its revenue fell 10% on less favourable economic and political situation, particularly in North America.
Traton’s shares climbed 5.15% as of 7.45am GMT, as its incoming orders rose by 12% to 74,300 vehicles in the first three months of the year, compared to 66,400 vehicles sold a year ago.
Sales at March-end totalled €10.33bn, just shy of an estimate of €10.55bn in a poll of analysts by Vara Research.
“Order strength continues,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a research note, adding that the positives, including spending on defence, were driving customer sentiment.
The truck maker’s unit Scania in February received the largest order from the Swedish defence administration since the 1980s, with the new vehicles to be delivered in 2025-2027.
Traton said it remained confident about the second half of the year and maintained its annual sales guidance in a range of minus 5% to plus 5% with an operating return on sales of between 7.5% and 8.5%.
It said while orders fell in North America, its truck order intake in Europe increased year-on-year, with a truck book to bill ratio at 1.3.
Truckmakers have been signalling a slowdown in the North American market, although some analysts have pointed to signs of orders picking up momentum in Europe.
The group confirmed its preliminary adjusted operating profit figure for the first quarter of €646m, down 58% from last year.
Volkswagen truck unit’s orders rise despite weaker US
Defence spending boosts Traton’s unit Scania
Volkswagen’s truck unit Traton on Monday reported a rise in first-quarter orders, even as its revenue fell 10% on less favourable economic and political situation, particularly in North America.
Traton’s shares climbed 5.15% as of 7.45am GMT, as its incoming orders rose by 12% to 74,300 vehicles in the first three months of the year, compared to 66,400 vehicles sold a year ago.
Sales at March-end totalled €10.33bn, just shy of an estimate of €10.55bn in a poll of analysts by Vara Research.
“Order strength continues,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a research note, adding that the positives, including spending on defence, were driving customer sentiment.
The truck maker’s unit Scania in February received the largest order from the Swedish defence administration since the 1980s, with the new vehicles to be delivered in 2025-2027.
Traton said it remained confident about the second half of the year and maintained its annual sales guidance in a range of minus 5% to plus 5% with an operating return on sales of between 7.5% and 8.5%.
It said while orders fell in North America, its truck order intake in Europe increased year-on-year, with a truck book to bill ratio at 1.3.
Truckmakers have been signalling a slowdown in the North American market, although some analysts have pointed to signs of orders picking up momentum in Europe.
The group confirmed its preliminary adjusted operating profit figure for the first quarter of €646m, down 58% from last year.
Reuters
Stellantis to lay off 900 US workers as vehicle tariffs kick in
US tariffs and EU emissions rules imperil car industry, Stellantis chair says
Musk under pressure to produce affordable Tesla EV and get robotaxis on the road
Sales of Teslas in key European markets drop again in March
Renault, Nissan agree to further loosen alliance ties
BMW expects €1bn earnings hit because of escalating tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Experts warn Tesla faces long road to brand recovery
Musk under pressure to produce affordable Tesla EV and get robotaxis on the road
US tariffs and EU emissions rules imperil car industry, Stellantis chair says
Stellantis to lay off 900 US workers as vehicle tariffs kick in
Sales of Teslas in key European markets drop again in March
Renault, Nissan agree to further loosen alliance ties
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.