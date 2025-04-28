Companies / Industrials

Volkswagen truck unit’s orders rise despite weaker US

Defence spending boosts Traton’s unit Scania

28 April 2025 - 15:45
by Bartosz Dabrowski and Simon Ferdinand Eibach
A flag of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton SE is pictured at Frankfurt Stock Exchange in this file photo. Picture: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI
Volkswagen’s truck unit Traton on Monday reported a rise in first-quarter orders, even as its revenue fell 10% on less favourable economic and political situation, particularly in North America.

Traton’s shares climbed 5.15% as of 7.45am GMT, as its incoming orders rose by 12% to 74,300 vehicles in the first three months of the year, compared to 66,400 vehicles sold a year ago.

Sales at March-end totalled €10.33bn, just shy of an estimate of €10.55bn in a poll of analysts by Vara Research.

“Order strength continues,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a research note, adding that the positives, including spending on defence, were driving customer sentiment.

The truck maker’s unit Scania in February received the largest order from the Swedish defence administration since the 1980s, with the new vehicles to be delivered in 2025-2027.

Traton said it remained confident about the second half of the year and maintained its annual sales guidance in a range of minus 5% to plus 5% with an operating return on sales of between 7.5% and 8.5%.

It said while orders fell in North America, its truck order intake in Europe increased year-on-year, with a truck book to bill ratio at 1.3.

Truckmakers have been signalling a slowdown in the North American market, although some analysts have pointed to signs of orders picking up momentum in Europe.

The group confirmed its preliminary adjusted operating profit figure for the first quarter of €646m, down 58% from last year.

Reuters

Stellantis to lay off 900 US workers as vehicle tariffs kick in

Company also pauses output at assembly plants in Mexico and Canada
Companies
3 weeks ago

US tariffs and EU emissions rules imperil car industry, Stellantis chair says

Fallout would be a tragedy as car manufacturing is a source of jobs, innovation and strong communities, John Elkann says
Companies
1 week ago

Musk under pressure to produce affordable Tesla EV and get robotaxis on the road

Trump helper’s political involvement impacts Tesla’s brand and sales amid safety concerns and tariff issues
Companies
1 week ago

Sales of Teslas in key European markets drop again in March

Elon Musk’s small, ageing car line-up competing against new and cheaper Chinese entrants as well as politics
Companies
3 weeks ago

Renault, Nissan agree to further loosen alliance ties

French automaker aims to buy out Nissan’s majority stake in the joint Indian business
Companies
4 weeks ago

BMW expects €1bn earnings hit because of escalating tariffs

German premium carmaker finds itself in the firing line of escalating US-EU trade war
Companies
1 month ago
