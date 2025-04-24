Cashbuild third-quarter revenue rises 5%
The group opened two new stores and closed one during the quarter, bringing the total number to 319
24 April 2025 - 08:33
Building materials retailer Cashbuild has reported a 5% rise in revenue for the third quarter, as transactions through the tills rose by 7%.
For the 308 existing stores, revenue increased by 4%, while the 11 new stores contributed 1% growth. This, combined with the results reported for the first half, equated to a 5% increase in revenue year to date, the group said in a statement on Thursday...
