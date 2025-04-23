Iron ore weighs on Afrimat’s earnings
Losses from cement and a weaker-than-expected performance by anthracite also hindered performance, Afrimat says
23 April 2025 - 09:33
Mid-tier mining and materials company Afrimat expects full-year headline earnings to fall as much as 90% as changes in the iron ore market severely affected the group.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended February are expected to be between 56.7c and 85.1c, representing a decrease of 85%-90%, it said in a trading statement on Wednesday...
