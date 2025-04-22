Companies / Industrials

Boeing to sell navigation unit to Thoma Bravo for $10.6bn

The sale is a part of CEO Kelly Ortberg’s plan to reduce the US plane maker’s debt pile

22 April 2025 - 19:44
by Milana Vinn
A Boeing logo in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, October 10 2023. Picture: REUTERS/GABRIEL ARAUJO
New York — US plane maker Boeing said on Tuesday it would sell portions of its Digital Aviation Solutions business, including navigation unit Jeppesen, to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.55bn.

Boeing will retain the core digital capabilities from the business that harness aircraft and fleet data to provide commercial and defence customers with fleet maintenance, diagnostics and repair services.

The sale is a part of CEO Kelly Ortberg’s plan to reduce Boeing’s debt pile by offloading noncore assets. Its shares were up about 1.5%.

Jeppesen attracted interest from private equity firms and at least one aerospace supplier, with final bids valuing it at more than $8bn. Boeing acquired Jeppesen for $1.5bn in 2000. It had aimed for a price above $6bn when it launched the auction in 2024, but strong interest from potential buyers drove the valuation higher.

Thoma Bravo won the Jeppesen auction, edging out rival buyout firms such as TPG, Advent and Veritas, according to four sources.

Englewood, Colorado-based Jeppesen is seen as a sought-after asset that could boost aerospace contractors and private equity firms, which typically like to buy businesses to generate steady cash flow.

About 3,900 employees work in Boeing’s Digital Aviation Solutions. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025.

In February, British Airways said it was buying Boeing’s maintenance operation at Gatwick Airport near London. Boeing is separately attempting to offload its drone business Insitu.

Boeing is set to report first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Reuters 

Second Boeing jet returns from China, tracker shows

The 737 MAX 8 landed in the US territory of Guam on Monday, after leaving a completion centre near Shanghai
Companies
1 day ago

Boeing gets a grip on latest 737 MAX headache with new fasteners

US aircraft maker secures supply of specialised nuts and bolts that hold together top-selling commercial jet
Companies
1 day ago

Boeing settles suits with families of two 737 MAX crash victims

The trial in Chicago had been expected to be the first against the plane maker in two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019
Companies
2 weeks ago

Supplier’s challenge leads to aerospace firms scouring contracts after tariffs

Howmet’s declaration will amplify debate about who should bear the cost for chronic disruption of parts supplies
Companies
2 weeks ago
