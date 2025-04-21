A Boeing 737 MAX plane, intended for China's Xiamen Airlines, arrives at King County International Airport after returning from China due to ongoing tariff disputes, in Seattle, Washington, US, on April 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAN CATCHPOLE
Seoul — A second Boeing jet intended for use by a Chinese airline was heading back to the US on Monday, flight tracking data showed, in what appeared to be another victim of the tit-for-tat bilateral tariffs launched by President Donald Trump in his global trade offensive.
The 737 MAX 8 landed in the US territory of Guam on Monday, after leaving Boeing’s Zhoushan completion centre near Shanghai, data from flight tracking website AirNav Radar shows.
On Sunday a 737 MAX painted with the livery for China’s Xiamen Airlines made the return journey from Zhoushan and landed at Seattle’s Boeing Field.
Trump this month raised baseline tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%. In retaliation, China has imposed a 125% tariff on US goods. A Chinese airline taking delivery of a Boeing jet could be crippled by the tariffs, given that a new 737 MAX has a market value of about $55m, according to IBA, an aviation consultancy.
The return of the 737 MAX jets, Boeing’s best-selling model, is the latest sign of disruption to new aircraft deliveries from a breakdown in the aerospace industry’s decades-old duty-free status.
The tariff war and apparent U-turn over deliveries comes as Boeing has been recovering from an almost five-year import freeze on 737 MAX jets and a previous round of trade tensions.
Second Boeing jet returns from China, tracker shows
The 737 MAX 8 landed in the US territory of Guam on Monday, after leaving a completion centre near Shanghai
