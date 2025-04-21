Companies / Industrials

Second Boeing jet returns from China, tracker shows

The 737 MAX 8 landed in the US territory of Guam on Monday, after leaving a completion centre near Shanghai

21 April 2025 - 15:05
by Lisa Barrington
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Boeing 737 MAX plane, intended for China's Xiamen Airlines, arrives at King County International Airport after returning from China due to ongoing tariff disputes, in Seattle, Washington, US, on April 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAN CATCHPOLE
A Boeing 737 MAX plane, intended for China's Xiamen Airlines, arrives at King County International Airport after returning from China due to ongoing tariff disputes, in Seattle, Washington, US, on April 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAN CATCHPOLE

Seoul — A second Boeing jet intended for use by a Chinese airline was heading back to the US on Monday, flight tracking data showed, in what appeared to be another victim of the tit-for-tat bilateral tariffs launched by President Donald Trump in his global trade offensive.

The 737 MAX 8 landed in the US territory of Guam on Monday, after leaving Boeing’s Zhoushan completion centre near Shanghai, data from flight tracking website AirNav Radar shows.

On Sunday a 737 MAX painted with the livery for China’s Xiamen Airlines made the return journey from Zhoushan and landed at Seattle’s Boeing Field.

Trump this month raised baseline tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%. In retaliation, China has imposed a 125% tariff on US goods. A Chinese airline taking delivery of a Boeing jet could be crippled by the tariffs, given that a new 737 MAX has a market value of about $55m, according to IBA, an aviation consultancy.

The return of the 737 MAX jets, Boeing’s best-selling model, is the latest sign of disruption to new aircraft deliveries from a breakdown in the aerospace industry’s decades-old duty-free status.

The tariff war and apparent U-turn over deliveries comes as Boeing has been recovering from an almost five-year import freeze on 737 MAX jets and a previous round of trade tensions.

Reuters

Boeing gets a grip on latest 737 MAX headache with new fasteners

US aircraft maker secures supply of specialised nuts and bolts that hold together top-selling commercial jet
Companies
21 hours ago

China orders suspension of Boeing deliveries — report

National carriers also told to halt purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies, Bloomberg reports
Companies
6 days ago

Boeing settles suits with families of two 737 MAX crash victims

The trial in Chicago had been expected to be the first against the plane maker in two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nedbank opts for ‘competitive’ retirement age
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PwC shuts operations in nine African countries
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Heineken’s beer and cider sadness in SA persists
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Capitec SME banking foray rattles rivals
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Outgoing Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson signs ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Boeing workers to vote on new wage deal that could end strike

Companies

Boeing withdraws pay offer to striking workers

Companies / Industrials

New Boeing CEO holds first meeting with FAA chief

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Boeing names aerospace veteran Kelly Ortberg CEO to steer turnaround job

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.