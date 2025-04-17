Audi calls for state support amid industry woes
The Volkswagen Group subsidiary says policy gaps and fierce competition threaten growth of premium vehicles
17 April 2025 - 05:00
Audi has called for the SA government to support the industry, describing the market conditions in the premium vehicles segment as the most challenging in a decade.
The German car major is alongside other players facing fire from Chinese brands that have gained a foothold in the SA market. Adding to the turbulence, Audi flagged “inconsistent” policy implementation as a bottleneck to the industry’s growth...
