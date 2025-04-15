Stellantis shortlists candidates for CEO post

The logo of Stellantis sits on the company's building in Poissy, near Paris, France. File photo: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Paris — French-Italian carmaker Stellantis has reduced its shortlist of CEO candidates to five, said two people familiar with the matter, as it nears a decision on who will lead the company through one of the industry’s most tumultuous periods.
Investors are likely to seek an update on the hiring process as well as further insight into how Stellantis will manage US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on foreign auto imports at an AGM in Amsterdam later on Tuesday.
Former CEO Carlos Tavares abruptly departed the company — maker of Jeep and Peugeot brand cars — in December after a dramatic plunge in sales and profit. He left behind broken relationships with suppliers and dealers, and unhappy shareholders.
Stellantis shareholders are due to vote on Tavares’ final remuneration package of €35m, which includes severance and €10m in bonus pay for meeting a series of company milestones.
Stellantis has said it wants to finalise the appointment of his replacement by end of the first half.
It has already shortlisted two internal candidates, head of its North America business Antonio Filosa and head of procurement Maxime Picat.
The board has also interviewed three external candidates, said two people familiar with the matter. While they declined to share names, one of the sources said all the candidates are men.
The sources asked not to be named as the selection process is confidential.
Stellantis declined to comment.
The successful candidate will take the helm of a company navigating global headwinds.
Stellantis said earlier this month it was temporarily laying off 900 workers at five US facilities and pausing production at one assembly plant each in Mexico and Canada, after the US tariffs were announced.
And, like many automakers, it is also struggling with a rocky transition to electric vehicle production.
Chair John Elkann, steering the group in the absence of a CEO, and the Peugeot family’s Peugeot Invest have both said the hiring process was progressing as planned.
Elkann, the scion of the Agnelli family, told analysts in February that Stellantis had excellent internal and external candidates.
Peugeot Invest CEO Jean-Charles Douin said last month that the ad hoc committee charged with finding Tavares’ replacement was meeting with candidates.
The Agnelli and Peugeot families are Stellantis’ largest shareholders through their investment firms.
Stellantis shares earlier this month hit an all-time low at €7.51 after topping €25 one year ago.
Stellantis shortlists candidates for CEO post
Former CEO Carlos Tavares left behind unhappy shareholders
Paris — French-Italian carmaker Stellantis has reduced its shortlist of CEO candidates to five, said two people familiar with the matter, as it nears a decision on who will lead the company through one of the industry’s most tumultuous periods.
Investors are likely to seek an update on the hiring process as well as further insight into how Stellantis will manage US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on foreign auto imports at an AGM in Amsterdam later on Tuesday.
Former CEO Carlos Tavares abruptly departed the company — maker of Jeep and Peugeot brand cars — in December after a dramatic plunge in sales and profit. He left behind broken relationships with suppliers and dealers, and unhappy shareholders.
Stellantis shareholders are due to vote on Tavares’ final remuneration package of €35m, which includes severance and €10m in bonus pay for meeting a series of company milestones.
Stellantis has said it wants to finalise the appointment of his replacement by end of the first half.
It has already shortlisted two internal candidates, head of its North America business Antonio Filosa and head of procurement Maxime Picat.
The board has also interviewed three external candidates, said two people familiar with the matter. While they declined to share names, one of the sources said all the candidates are men.
The sources asked not to be named as the selection process is confidential.
Stellantis declined to comment.
The successful candidate will take the helm of a company navigating global headwinds.
Stellantis said earlier this month it was temporarily laying off 900 workers at five US facilities and pausing production at one assembly plant each in Mexico and Canada, after the US tariffs were announced.
And, like many automakers, it is also struggling with a rocky transition to electric vehicle production.
Chair John Elkann, steering the group in the absence of a CEO, and the Peugeot family’s Peugeot Invest have both said the hiring process was progressing as planned.
Elkann, the scion of the Agnelli family, told analysts in February that Stellantis had excellent internal and external candidates.
Peugeot Invest CEO Jean-Charles Douin said last month that the ad hoc committee charged with finding Tavares’ replacement was meeting with candidates.
The Agnelli and Peugeot families are Stellantis’ largest shareholders through their investment firms.
Stellantis shares earlier this month hit an all-time low at €7.51 after topping €25 one year ago.
Reuters
Donald Trump’s tariffs could cost US carmakers $108bn
EU Commission, auto sector chiefs examine US tariff response
NEWS ANALYSIS: No clear road ahead for SA’s motor exports
Stellantis to lay off 900 US workers as vehicle tariffs kick in
Global trade war threats grow after Trump’s tariff shock
Trump’s car tariffs affect Musk’s Tesla less than others
New Fiat Scudo one-tonner debuts diesel and electric versions
China’s Leapmotor aims for 2026 smart-driving rollout in Europe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Donald Trump’s tariffs could cost US carmakers $108bn
EU Commission, auto sector chiefs examine US tariff response
Stellantis to lay off 900 US workers as vehicle tariffs kick in
Global trade war threats grow after Trump’s tariff shock
US tariffs shake SA's auto industry
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.