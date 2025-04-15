Companies / Industrials

Stellantis shortlists candidates for CEO post

Former CEO Carlos Tavares left behind unhappy shareholders

15 April 2025 - 16:14
by Gilles Guillaume and Giulio Piovaccari
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The logo of Stellantis sits on the company's building in Poissy, near Paris, France. File photo: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
The logo of Stellantis sits on the company's building in Poissy, near Paris, France. File photo: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Paris — French-Italian carmaker Stellantis has reduced its shortlist of CEO candidates to five, said two people familiar with the matter, as it nears a decision on who will lead the company through one of the industry’s most tumultuous periods.

Investors are likely to seek an update on the hiring process as well as further insight into how Stellantis will manage US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on foreign auto imports at an AGM in Amsterdam later on Tuesday.

Former CEO Carlos Tavares abruptly departed the company — maker of Jeep and Peugeot brand cars — in December after a dramatic plunge in sales and profit. He left behind broken relationships with suppliers and dealers, and unhappy shareholders.

Stellantis shareholders are due to vote on Tavares’ final remuneration package of €35m, which includes severance and €10m in bonus pay for meeting a series of company milestones.

Stellantis has said it wants to finalise the appointment of his replacement by end of the first half.

It has already shortlisted two internal candidates, head of its North America business Antonio Filosa and head of procurement Maxime Picat.

The board has also interviewed three external candidates, said two people familiar with the matter. While they declined to share names, one of the sources said all the candidates are men.

The sources asked not to be named as the selection process is confidential.

Stellantis declined to comment.

The successful candidate will take the helm of a company navigating global headwinds.

Stellantis said earlier this month it was temporarily laying off 900 workers at five US facilities and pausing production at one assembly plant each in Mexico and Canada, after the US tariffs were announced.

And, like many automakers, it is also struggling with a rocky transition to electric vehicle production.

Chair John Elkann, steering the group in the absence of a CEO, and the Peugeot family’s Peugeot Invest have both said the hiring process was progressing as planned.

Elkann, the scion of the Agnelli family, told analysts in February that Stellantis had excellent internal and external candidates.

Peugeot Invest CEO Jean-Charles Douin said last month that the ad hoc committee charged with finding Tavares’ replacement was meeting with candidates.

The Agnelli and Peugeot families are Stellantis’ largest shareholders through their investment firms.

Stellantis shares earlier this month hit an all-time low at €7.51 after topping €25 one year ago.

Reuters

Donald Trump’s tariffs could cost US carmakers $108bn

Ford, General Motors and Stellantis specifically will incur increased costs of $42bn
World
4 days ago

EU Commission, auto sector chiefs examine US tariff response

CEOs of EU-headquartered big pharma companies have also been invited for a meeting
World
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: No clear road ahead for SA’s motor exports

President Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on all automotive imports into the US has caught everyone on the hop
Economy
1 week ago

Stellantis to lay off 900 US workers as vehicle tariffs kick in

Company also pauses output at assembly plants in Mexico and Canada
Companies
1 week ago

Global trade war threats grow after Trump’s tariff shock

Penalties unleash turbulence across world markets and draw condemnation from world leaders
World
1 week ago

Trump’s car tariffs affect Musk’s Tesla less than others

Tesla cars have fewer imported components than brands like GM and Ford
Life
2 weeks ago

New Fiat Scudo one-tonner debuts diesel and electric versions

Hallmarks of the new van include various body styles, trims, length and height options
Life
2 weeks ago

China’s Leapmotor aims for 2026 smart-driving rollout in Europe

Chinese vehicle maker announces first timeline for advanced driver-assistance tech outside China
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Mediclinic cuts jobs and freezes admin hires in ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Kumba floats blueprint for privately run ore ...
Companies / Mining
3.
BEE miners push to access Saldanha ore export ...
Companies / Mining
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Once-promising Libstar faces ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Kumba scouting the rest of Africa to find new ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Donald Trump’s tariffs could cost US carmakers $108bn

World / Americas

EU Commission, auto sector chiefs examine US tariff response

World / Europe

Stellantis to lay off 900 US workers as vehicle tariffs kick in

Companies / Industrials

Global trade war threats grow after Trump’s tariff shock

World / Americas

US tariffs shake SA's auto industry

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.