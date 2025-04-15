Companies / Industrials

Honda mulls making cars in US

Company considers relocating Mexico, Canada production

15 April 2025 - 14:05
by Reuters
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Honda is considering switching some car production from Mexico and Canada to the US, aiming for 90% of cars sold in the country to be made locally in response to new US auto tariffs, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Japan’s second-biggest automaker by sales plans to increase US vehicle production by as much as 30% over two to three years in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to put a 25% levy on imported vehicles, Nikkei said.

Honda declined to comment, saying the information was not announced by the company. 

Reuters

