Honda is considering switching some car production from Mexico and Canada to the US, aiming for 90% of cars sold in the country to be made locally in response to new US auto tariffs, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Japan’s second-biggest automaker by sales plans to increase US vehicle production by as much as 30% over two to three years in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to put a 25% levy on imported vehicles, Nikkei said.
Honda declined to comment, saying the information was not announced by the company.
Honda mulls making cars in US
Company considers relocating Mexico, Canada production
Reuters
