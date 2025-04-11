Beijing — Tesla has suspended taking new orders for Model S and Model X vehicles on its Chinese website, Reuters checks showed on Friday, as the world0146s two largest economies exchange blows in a trade war.
New orders for the two imported models were also no longer available on the US carmaker’s WeChat mini programme account Both models are made in the US and imported to China.
The company did not give a reason for the move, which comes after China imposed tariffs of 84% on US goods in response to US President Donald Trump’s levies on Chinese imports that now total 145%.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The US carmaker makes Model 3 and Model Y cars at its plant in the commercial hub of Shanghai, to be sold in China and exported to markets such as Europe, making up the vast majority of its sales.
China imported 1,553 Model X cars and 311 Model S cars in 2024, said Li Yanwei, an analyst with the China Auto Dealers Association.
Tesla stops taking new orders in China for US-made models
Beijing — Tesla has suspended taking new orders for Model S and Model X vehicles on its Chinese website, Reuters checks showed on Friday, as the world0146s two largest economies exchange blows in a trade war.
New orders for the two imported models were also no longer available on the US carmaker’s WeChat mini programme account Both models are made in the US and imported to China.
The company did not give a reason for the move, which comes after China imposed tariffs of 84% on US goods in response to US President Donald Trump’s levies on Chinese imports that now total 145%.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The US carmaker makes Model 3 and Model Y cars at its plant in the commercial hub of Shanghai, to be sold in China and exported to markets such as Europe, making up the vast majority of its sales.
China imported 1,553 Model X cars and 311 Model S cars in 2024, said Li Yanwei, an analyst with the China Auto Dealers Association.
Reuters
Few chargers, but no protests as Tesla launches in Saudi
New tariffs likely to put China’s car exports under pressure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.