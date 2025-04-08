Neasa writes off a long-term future for Amsa without perpetual state aid
National Employers’ Association of SA CEO Gerhard Papenfus says state bailouts are delaying the inevitable
08 April 2025 - 05:00
The National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa), which represents 1,800 businesses employing 65,000 workers in the engineering sector, has called into question the long-term viability of ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) without government support.
Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa, said all users of steel had to brace themselves for the day that Amsa no longer exists...
