Companies / Industrials

Jaguar Land Rover puts the brakes on shipments to US over tariffs

British carmaker confirms temporary export suspension to America after newspaper reports its plan

06 April 2025 - 19:34
by Sarah Young
New Land Rover cars in Liverpool, northern England. Jaguar Land Rover will pause shipments of its Britain-made cars to the US for a month. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBEL
London — Jaguar Land Rover will pause shipments of its Britain-made cars to the US for a month, it said on Saturday, as it considers how to mitigate the cost of President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff.

Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, confirmed the temporary export suspension after the Times newspaper reported the plan.

“As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans,” JLR said in an emailed statement.

Britain’s car industry, which employs 200,000 people directly, is highly exposed to the new tariffs. The US is the second-biggest importer of British-made cars after the EU, with nearly a 20% share, data from industry body SMMT shows.

Jaguar Land Rover, one of Britain’s biggest producers by volume, said in its statement that the US was an important market for its luxury brands. It sells 400,000 Range Rover Sports, Defenders and other models annually and exports to the US account for almost a quarter of sales.

The US 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks took effect on April 3, the day after Trump announced tariffs on other goods from countries across the globe.

Britain has said it is focused on trying to secure a trade deal with Washington.

The Times said that Jaguar Land Rover is thought to have a couple of months’ supply of cars already in the US, which will not be subject to the new tariffs.

Reuters

Tariffs could cut $17bn from Japan’s car exports

Japan’s automotive sector comprises 20% of the country’s total exports, most of which go to the US market
World
2 days ago

EU seeks unity and best response to US tariffs

European Commission to propose a list of US products to hit with extra duties in response to Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs
World
16 hours ago

Trump tariffs could cut GDP growth by 0.5 percentage points, French prime minister says

Under Trump’s plans announced on Wednesday, France will be subject to a general tariff of 20%
Markets
14 hours ago

US tariffs cancel out Agoa, say Tau and Lamola

Donald Trump’s far-reaching tariffs effectively nullify the benefits African countries enjoy under the US trade initiative, ministers say
National
2 days ago

Trump’s tariffs pile more pressure on SA automotive sector

Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau says Pretoria will engage with US rather than retaliate with tariffs
Economy
3 days ago
