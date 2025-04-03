Companies / Industrials

Stellantis to lay off 900 US workers as vehicle tariffs kick in

Company also pauses output at an assembly plant in Mexico and Canada

03 April 2025 - 20:11
by Kalea Hall and David Shephardson
Outside the Stellantis' building in Chartres-de-Bretagne, France. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE
Detroit — Stellantis will temporarily lay off 900 workers at five US facilities after President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs were announced and temporarily pause production at an assembly plant in Mexico and one in Canada.

The maker of Ram trucks and Jeeps said the US plants affected are powertrain and stamping facilities that provide parts for the two factories in Mexico and Canada that are being idled.

Stellantis shares were down 7.2% at $10.45 in New York trading on Thursday morning, in line with a broad decline in US stocks on fears of an all-out trade war.

Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly, where the Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager minivans and Dodge Charger Daytona are made, will be down for two weeks. The Toluca Assembly in Mexico, where the Jeep Compass and Jeep Wagoneer S are made, will be down for the month of April, the company said.

About 4,500 workers at Windsor will be affected by the idling. Workers at Toluca will continue to report to work and get paid but will not make vehicles, according to the company.

Automakers are trying to figure out how to respond to the 25% import tax on imported vehicles that took effect on Thursday. The base US tariff rate for automotive imports is 2.5%. Automakers importing vehicles from Canada or Mexico can deduct the value of US parts from the 25% levy.

In a letter sent to employees on Thursday morning, Antonio Filosa, Stellantis COO for the Americas, said the company is “continuing to assess the medium- and long-term effects of these tariffs on our operations, but also have decided to take some immediate actions, including temporarily pausing production at some of our Canadian and Mexican assembly plants”.

“Those actions will impact some employees at several of our US powertrain and stamping facilities that support those operations.”

In February, Stellantis said it was pausing work on its latest Jeep Compass compact SUV including the retooling of Brampton Assembly in Canada, which is designated to build the vehicle.

United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain said in a statement on Thursday that “Stellantis continues to play games with workers’ lives. As we’ve shown time and again, they’ve got the money, the capacity, the product, and the workforce to employ thousands more UAW members in Michigan, Indiana, and beyond. These layoffs are a completely unnecessary choice that the company is making.”

Unifor, the Canadian union representing Stellantis workers there, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The White House declined immediate comment on the Stellantis temporary job cuts.

Reuters

China’s Leapmotor aims for 2026 smart-driving rollout in Europe

Chinese vehicle maker announces first timeline for advanced driver-assistance tech outside China
Companies
1 week ago

European auto stocks plunge as US tariffs on Mexico, Canada kick in

Germany faces most pain though all the region’s carmakers all have plants in Mexico
Companies
4 weeks ago

Stellantis to make dual clutch transmissions for hybrid vehicles in Italy

The Tremoli plant, which makes engines, earmarked for the creation of an electric vehicle battery-making hub
Companies
1 month ago

Stellantis chair spent four days with Trump and US officials in Washington

John Elkann was among global top executives invited to celebrations for Trump’s inauguration on Monday
Companies
2 months ago
