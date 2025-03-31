Companies / Industrials

Renault, Nissan agree to further loosen alliance ties

French automaker aims to buy out Nissan’s majority stake in the joint Indian business

31 March 2025 - 15:27
by Gilles Guillaume
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A logo of Renault is seen outside a Renault car dealer in Arnhem, Netherlands. File photo: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
A logo of Renault is seen outside a Renault car dealer in Arnhem, Netherlands. File photo: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Paris — Automakers Renault and Nissan said on Monday they had agreed to further amend their long-standing partnership to allow for a reduction in their cross-shareholdings to 10%, down from 15% previously.

The move comes a day before Ivan Espinosa takes over as CEO of the struggling Japanese carmaker, under pressure to boost its competitiveness.

Under the new terms, Nissan will also be released from its commitment to invest in Renault’s electric vehicle unit Ampere, in which it had pledged to invest €600m.

“As a long-time partner of Nissan within the alliance and as its main shareholder, Renault Group has a strong interest in seeing Nissan turn around its performance as quickly as possible,” said Renault CEO Luca de Meo in a statement.

Renault also announced its intention to buy out Nissan’s majority stake in their joint Indian business, known as Renault Nissan Automotive India, with completion of the deal expected by the end of the first half.

The French automaker confirmed its forecast of free cash flow of at least €2bn in 2025, despite an impact of about €200m from acquiring Nissan’s stake in the India business.

“Pragmatism and business-orientated mindset were at the core of our discussions to identify the most effective ways of supporting their recovery plan while developing value-creating business opportunities for Renault Group,” said De Meo.

Reuters

Renault revenue rises on lower costs, new launches

CFO hopes new European carbon emissions rules will be relaxed
Companies
1 month ago

Mercedes-Benz plans to cut costs, lift sales as earnings slump

Mercedes-Benz said it was targeting a double-digit return on sales
Companies
1 month ago

Nissan suspends merger dialogue over Honda, Nikkei says

The formation of the world’s number three carmaker is hanging by a thread as Nissan avoids being a Honda subsidiary
Life
1 month ago

Renault urges clarity on carbon emission pooling

Company calls on Brussels to ease regulations as the move could weaken the EU car industry
Companies
2 months ago

It’s official: Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi to work together

Trio of Japanese brands sign landmark MOU to explore synergy sharing in a changed market
Life
3 months ago

Honda and Nissan in talks on deeper ties, say sources

Clear sign of challenges from Tesla and Chinese rivals reshaping Japanese automotive sector
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kenny Fihla takes R14m hit after abrupt exit from ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Elon Musk sells X to his AI company xAI for $33bn
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Financial bleeding continues as MultiChoice sheds ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Standard Bank to continue investing in oil and gas
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Gold boom raises the risk of boosting the illegal ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz plans to cut costs, lift sales as earnings slump

Companies

Renault revenue rises on lower costs, new launches

Companies / Industrials

Renault urges clarity on carbon emission pooling

Companies

It’s official: Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi to work together

Life / Motoring

Honda and Nissan in talks on deeper ties, say sources

Companies / Industrials

Nissan boss Uchida in race to save carmaker and his job

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.