PPC board approves R3bn capex for new Western Cape cement plant

The board of cement producer PPC has approved the capital expenditure of R3bn for the construction of its new integrated plant in the Western Cape.
The plant, with a capacity of 1.5-million tonnes of cement a year, will replace and increase the capacity of the existing PPC site in the Western Cape, which is also where the new site will be constructed. All the necessary permits were in place, the company said on Thursday.
PPC’s existing plants in the Western Cape will continue to operate during the construction and commissioning of the new plant.
The company first announced its intention to build the new plant in January, subject to feasibility studies and board approval.
The construction of the new state-of-the-art integrated cement plant is due to commence in the second quarter of this year and will be commissioned by the end of calendar year 2026.
The board also approved that PPC enter into an engineer, procure and construct (EPC) contract with cement equipment and engineering firm Sinoma Overseas Development Company, in respect of the construction of the plant, PPC said.
As expected, Sinoma will commence its work under the EPC contract in the second quarter of calendar year 2025.
The plant will replace and increase existing capacity at the group’s Riebeeck and De Hoek plants, which are both more than 40 years old.
Earlier this week PPC announced it hadpartnered with arenewable energy firmto provide solar power to its operations, as the cement maker seeks to boost its climate-friendly credentials.
The solar deal, signed on Tuesday with Yellow Door Energy, has been hailed as a big step towards sustainable energy for PPC. The 24.5MWp solar power purchase agreement will supply clean electricity to four PPC operations through the Eskom grid, using a solar wheeling arrangement.
The deal reduces PPC’s reliance on Eskom, which has been struggling to keep the lights on for years, and it may also demonstrate its commitment to fighting climate change amid pressure from investors and regulators.
PPC board approves R3bn capex for new Western Cape cement plant
With Noxolo Majavu
mackenziej@arena.africa
