WATCH: Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty on sticking to the turnaround plan

Business Day TV speaks with Paul O’Flaherty, CEO of Metair

26 March 2025 - 19:47
by Business Day TV
Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lower production volumes at local original equipment manufacturers weighed on Metair’s annual performance. The automotive components manufacturer and battery maker has posted a 2% decline in annual revenue from continuing operations, while headline earnings per share from continuing operations decreased 9%. Business Day TV spoke to Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty for more detail.

