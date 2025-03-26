Lower production volumes at local original equipment manufacturers weighed on Metair’s annual performance. The automotive components manufacturer and battery maker has posted a 2% decline in annual revenue from continuing operations, while headline earnings per share from continuing operations decreased 9%. Business Day TV spoke to Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty for more detail.
WATCH: Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty on sticking to the turnaround plan
Business Day TV speaks with Paul O’Flaherty, CEO of Metair
