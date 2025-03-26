Metair’s shares jump as it extends CEO’s term
But full-year headline earnings per share for continuing operations decreased 9% to 89c
26 March 2025 - 10:49
Shares in automotive components manufacturer and battery maker Metair jumped in early trade on Wednesday after the company extended CEO Paul O’Flaherty’s term until the end of 2028 as he continues to implement the group’s turnaround strategy.
At 9.55am on the JSE, the company’s shares were up 11.87% at R8.39, after earlier touching a high of R8.60...
