Metair shares leap after CEO’s tenure extended
Company reports 28% jump in annual operating profit as turnaround strategy gains traction
26 March 2025 - 10:49
UPDATED 26 March 2025 - 19:49
Shares in automotive components and battery maker Metair jumped almost 15% in early trade on Wednesday after the company extended CEO Paul O’Flaherty’s tenure until the end of 2028 as he continues to oversee the group’s turnaround.
The group reported revenue from continuing operations fell 2% to R11.8bn in the year to end-December, largely due to lower production volumes at local original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), particularly Toyota SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.