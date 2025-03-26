BYD plans to grow sales in Chinese friendly countries, chair says

The BYD logo is displayed at the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand on March 24 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Shanghai — Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD aims to double its sales outside China to more than 800,000 cars in 2025 and will look to overcome tariffs by assembling cars locally, its chair told analysts on an earnings call on Tuesday.
BYD, which sold 417,204 units overseas in 2024, expects to see “a substantial rise” in its market share in Britain, which is “very open” to competitive Chinese products, according to a transcript of the call by Wang Chuanfu that was reviewed by Reuters.
The company also sees “great opportunities” to grow rapidly in Latin American and Southeast Asian countries, where the governments and people are friendly towards Chinese brands, he said.
With governments abroad weighing or levying tariffs against Chinese-made cars, BYD plans to keep its cost advantage by purchasing components from China and assembling the vehicles in local markets, Wang said, without specifying the countries he was referring to.
A BYD representative confirmed the target of doubling overseas sales to 800,000 units this year, but did not respond to a request for comment on the rest of Wang's remarks.
BYD is leading an overseas push by Chinese automakers, opening showrooms in markets from Australia to Germany as it seeks a respite from a brutal price war at home.
Wang said last year that BYD expects exports to help shore up profitability. During the meeting he told analysts he expected to see the majority of BYD’s profits coming from overseas markets “at a certain stage”. He did not specify the timing for that to be achieved.
The company will continue building factories overseas without partners as it has abundant funding, Wang said.
BYD is building a factory in Brazil, its biggest market outside China, though the development was hit last year by allegations of labour abuses. The carmaker is also building factories in Thailand, Hungary and Turkey.
In addition, Wang said that BYD had no plans to sell into Canada and the US in the short term due to geopolitical developments. The Trump administration has maintained duties of 100% on Chinese-made electric vehicles, as has Canada.
Wang told the analysts he was confident BYD’s profitability per vehicle would exceed Toyota’s when it reached the scale of the Japanese manufacturer, saying BYD’s cost control was better.
Toyota, the world’s top automaker by sales, sold 10.8-million vehicles in 2024 while BYD sold 4.27-million.
BYD, which is targeting sales of 5.5-million units this year, has roiled the Chinese auto market by rolling out more affordable models, including its entry-level Seagull electric hatchback that sells for less than $10,000. It also offers smart driving features at no extra charge on most of its line-up.
BYD plans to expand the team that works on intelligent software and components such as semiconductors to as many as 8,000 people from 5,000, Wang said, without giving a timeline.
The company also intends to take its affordable smart driving technologies to the global market in 2026 or 2027 and plans to send more employees overseas to handle the plan, he said.
Reuters
