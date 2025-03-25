Uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s tariffs sends investors in search of safety amid fear of economic slowdown
More effort should be expended on narrowing differences between the governments
Conservative activist and father of a January 6 rioter Leo Brent Bozell III proposed as envoy
All structures need to undergo the foundation course as part of renewal agenda, says secretary-general
The deal excludes the Edgars, Edgars Beauty, Red Square, Kelso and Keedo businesses
Economists mixed on implications as data was collected just days after rejected VAT hike
Cyberthreats are not static — they evolve daily and so too must our collective vigilance
Agreements made to ensure shipping safety in Black Sea and to stop strikes on energy facilities in both countries
SA team marches towards a first World Cup qualification since 2002 with excellent 2-0 win over Benin
Arena Holdings partners with NBC in ground-breaking project to be streamed via its Viva Nation TV platform
Master Drilling has delivered record full-year revenue of $270.8m. To find out how this was achieved, Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CFO, Andre van Deventer.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Master Drilling boasts record revenue of $270m
Business Day TV speaks to Andre van Deventer, CFO of Master Drilling
