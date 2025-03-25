Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Master Drilling boasts record revenue of $270m

Business Day TV speaks to Andre van Deventer, CFO of Master Drilling

25 March 2025 - 18:05
Master Drilling has a fleet of 150 raise-bore drills, the world’s largest. Picture: SUPPLIED
Master Drilling has delivered record full-year revenue of $270.8m. To find out how this was achieved, Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CFO, Andre van Deventer.

