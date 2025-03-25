PPC and Yellow Door Energy seal 24.5 MWp solar power agreement
The deal demonstrates the company’s commitment to fighting climate change, says COO Ernesto Acosta
25 March 2025 - 19:43
PPC, whose operations count as among SA’s worst contributors to carbon emissions, has partnered with a renewable energy firm to provide solar power to its operations, as the cement maker seeks to burnish its climate-friendly credentials.
The solar deal, signed on Tuesday with Yellow Door Energy, has been hailed as a big step towards sustainable energy for PPC. The 24.5 MWp solar power purchase agreement will supply clean electricity to four PPC operations through the Eskom grid, using a solar wheeling arrangement...
