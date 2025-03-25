ArcelorMittal indicted in France pollution case

A logo of ArcelorMittal steel group is seen at the company's site in Basse-Indre near Nantes, France. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE
ArcelorMittal has been indicted for endangering lives, forgery and environmental damages in connection with industrial pollution in the Fos-sur-Mer region in France, the Marseille public prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.
The world’s second-biggest steelmaker has been placed under judicial supervision, subject to a €250,000 and a €1.75m bank guarantee, the prosecutor’s office said in an emailed statement.
Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal was sued in November 2018 by French environmental NGO Association de Défense et Protection du Littoral du Golfe de Fos (ADPLGF), about 250 local residents, unions and other non-governmental organisations.
They were represented by Julie Andreu, a Marseille environmental lawyer, who filed the complaint.
“The ADPLGF welcomes these historic indictments, targeting not only the corporate entity but also single individuals,” the NGO said in a statement.
ArcelorMittal said in an emailed statement it “firmly contests the accusations”, adding that it “fully co-operates with the authorities responsible for handling complaints filed by residents and environmental associations related to the Fos-sur-Mer site.”
The company said it has done “everything possible to ensure that emissions from the Fos-sur-Mer site comply with the prescribed annual limit values. There has been no falsification of data.”
It added that “since 2014 it has invested more than €735m, notably to modernise its facilities or innovate to reduce emission levels, whose regulatory thresholds are increasingly stringent”.
These actions have allowed ArcelorMittal to reduce atmospheric emissions from the site by 70% compared with 2002, it added.
