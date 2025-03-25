Companies / Industrials

ArcelorMittal indicted in France pollution case

Steelmaker, which rejects the charges, has been placed under judicial supervision

25 March 2025 - 16:47
by Anna Peverieri
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A logo of ArcelorMittal steel group is seen at the company's site in Basse-Indre near Nantes, France. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE
A logo of ArcelorMittal steel group is seen at the company's site in Basse-Indre near Nantes, France. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

ArcelorMittal has been indicted for endangering lives, forgery and environmental damages in connection with industrial pollution in the Fos-sur-Mer region in France, the Marseille public prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

The world’s second-biggest steelmaker has been placed under judicial supervision, subject to a €250,000 and a €1.75m bank guarantee, the prosecutor’s office said in an emailed statement.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal was sued in November 2018 by French environmental NGO Association de Défense et Protection du Littoral du Golfe de Fos (ADPLGF), about 250 local residents, unions and other non-governmental organisations.

They were represented by Julie Andreu, a Marseille environmental lawyer, who filed the complaint.

“The ADPLGF welcomes these historic indictments, targeting not only the corporate entity but also single individuals,” the NGO said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal said in an emailed statement it “firmly contests the accusations”, adding that it “fully co-operates with the authorities responsible for handling complaints filed by residents and environmental associations related to the Fos-sur-Mer site.”

The company said it has done “everything possible to ensure that emissions from the Fos-sur-Mer site comply with the prescribed annual limit values. There has been no falsification of data.”

It added that “since 2014 it has invested more than €735m, notably to modernise its facilities or innovate to reduce emission levels, whose regulatory thresholds are increasingly stringent”.

These actions have allowed ArcelorMittal to reduce atmospheric emissions from the site by 70% compared with 2002, it added.

Reuters

Investec to help sell Amsa’s non-core land assets

Company is engaged to sell certain non-core and non-strategic land assets, spokesperson says
Business
2 days ago

Parks Tau says Amsa deal may be reached this week

Intergovernmental task team including the DTIC trying to avert closure and pull at least 3,500 jobs out of the furnace
National
1 day ago

SA in R67bn steel tariff review

Emergency action to be taken to protect industry from cheap imports
National
1 day ago

State moves to bail out Amsa’s long steel business

ArcelorMittal SA must take part in the productivity SA turnaround and recovery programme as a condition of support
Companies
6 days ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Protectionism plays out in US steel policy

Bipartisan consensus for protective trade measures is well established
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US FDA flags contamination risk for SA-made Aspen ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Amplats sheds Anglo history with new name and ...
Companies / Mining
3.
OM Bank start-up costs to top R5bn by 2027
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Cybersecurity breach shaves R20m off Astral’s ...
Companies
5.
Raubex’s earnings boosted by three of its four ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Investec to help sell Amsa’s non-core land assets

Business

State moves to bail out Amsa’s long steel business

Companies / Industrials

AYABONGA CAWE: Protectionism plays out in US steel policy

Opinion / Columnists

‘Audacious’ Amsa seeks cash and concessions

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.