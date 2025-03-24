Raubex’s earnings boosted by three of its four divisions
The materials handling and mining division is the only one that will report a decrease in operating profit for the year
24 March 2025 - 08:39
Raubex Group expects its full-year headline earnings to be as much as 25% higher after three of its four divisions reported improved earnings in the second half.
The group expects to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 547.7c and 595.4c for the year ended February, up 15%- 25%...
