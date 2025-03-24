Investors frown on James Hardie’s offer for building products maker AZEK

Sydney — Fibre cement maker James Hardie Industries said it will buy US artificial decking maker AZEK for $8.75bn, sending its shares tumbling amid analysts’ concerns of overpaying for exposure to a sputtering US housing market.
The cool reaction to the buyout shows a sense of caution among investors about a company widening its footprint in the US, where new housing stock is near a two-decade high and tariffs and an immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump are seen as likely to slow construction further.
AZEK shareholders will get $26.45 in cash and 1.034 James Hardie shares for each AZEK share, bringing the total price to $56.88 per share, a 37.4% premium to the target’s close on Friday.
AZEK’s board supports the offer, which would result in James Hardie and AZEK shareholders owning about 74% and 26%, respectively, the companies said. AZEK makes composite decking, pergolas and other outdoor living products.
James Hardie’s Australian-listed shares fell 15% on Monday, while the S&P/ASX200 was flat, as analysts worried the price was on a higher earnings multiple than other deals in the sector.
The deal carried “a heavy premium and elevated multiple,” said Morgan Stanley analysts. “We expect that the market will be sceptical of revenue synergy targets.”
The company said it expected to achieve at least $350m worth of additional earnings once the deal was complete. It forecast $125m of cost savings from the deal.
Barrenjoey analysts said the premium meant “full synergy realisation as well as strong underlying growth for both businesses is needed to justify the transaction”.
The deal is the third in a year in the US building products sector, including Beacon Roofing Supply agreeing last week to an $11bn buyout from QXO.
“There is a changing landscape in the US building products industry,” James Hardie CEO Aaron Erter said. “You have seen consolidation and we believe that is only going to continue. We have set up a stronger company by joining with AZEK, being able to get on whatever a changing landscape gives us.”
Tariffs ordered by US President Donald Trump plus labour shortages linked to his immigration crackdown were expected to push up costs while curtailing demand, economists said.
A slump in sales of new homes, meanwhile, pushed inventory in January to the highest since 2007, government data showed, cooling demand for new building starts.
Against that backdrop, shares of AZEK have slumped 23% from a record high close on December 11 of $54.76. The buyout equity value is 4% higher than that peak.
The price tag includes AZEK’s $386m of net debt, James Hardie said.
The combined company’s shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with its Australian chess depositary interest (CDI) listing remaining in place, it said in a statement.
James Hardie was founded in Australia but is now headquartered in Ireland with its management team based in Chicago.
The firm said it intended to fund the cash portion of the transaction through debt financing.
Investors frown on James Hardie’s offer for building products maker AZEK
Fibre cement maker slides after $8.75bn deal to buy the US artificial decking maker
Sydney — Fibre cement maker James Hardie Industries said it will buy US artificial decking maker AZEK for $8.75bn, sending its shares tumbling amid analysts’ concerns of overpaying for exposure to a sputtering US housing market.
The cool reaction to the buyout shows a sense of caution among investors about a company widening its footprint in the US, where new housing stock is near a two-decade high and tariffs and an immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump are seen as likely to slow construction further.
AZEK shareholders will get $26.45 in cash and 1.034 James Hardie shares for each AZEK share, bringing the total price to $56.88 per share, a 37.4% premium to the target’s close on Friday.
AZEK’s board supports the offer, which would result in James Hardie and AZEK shareholders owning about 74% and 26%, respectively, the companies said. AZEK makes composite decking, pergolas and other outdoor living products.
James Hardie’s Australian-listed shares fell 15% on Monday, while the S&P/ASX200 was flat, as analysts worried the price was on a higher earnings multiple than other deals in the sector.
The deal carried “a heavy premium and elevated multiple,” said Morgan Stanley analysts. “We expect that the market will be sceptical of revenue synergy targets.”
The company said it expected to achieve at least $350m worth of additional earnings once the deal was complete. It forecast $125m of cost savings from the deal.
Barrenjoey analysts said the premium meant “full synergy realisation as well as strong underlying growth for both businesses is needed to justify the transaction”.
The deal is the third in a year in the US building products sector, including Beacon Roofing Supply agreeing last week to an $11bn buyout from QXO.
“There is a changing landscape in the US building products industry,” James Hardie CEO Aaron Erter said. “You have seen consolidation and we believe that is only going to continue. We have set up a stronger company by joining with AZEK, being able to get on whatever a changing landscape gives us.”
Tariffs ordered by US President Donald Trump plus labour shortages linked to his immigration crackdown were expected to push up costs while curtailing demand, economists said.
A slump in sales of new homes, meanwhile, pushed inventory in January to the highest since 2007, government data showed, cooling demand for new building starts.
Against that backdrop, shares of AZEK have slumped 23% from a record high close on December 11 of $54.76. The buyout equity value is 4% higher than that peak.
The price tag includes AZEK’s $386m of net debt, James Hardie said.
The combined company’s shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with its Australian chess depositary interest (CDI) listing remaining in place, it said in a statement.
James Hardie was founded in Australia but is now headquartered in Ireland with its management team based in Chicago.
The firm said it intended to fund the cash portion of the transaction through debt financing.
Reuters
23andMe files for bankruptcy
Chinese premier urges foreign CEOs to help counter ‘rising instability’
India says quashing VW $1.4bn tax bill would be ‘catastrophic’
OpenAI, Meta mull AI tie-up with India’s Reliance
Tesla recalls more Cybertrucks due to trim detaching
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
India says quashing VW $1.4bn tax bill would be ‘catastrophic’
OpenAI, Meta mull AI tie-up with India’s Reliance
Tesla recalls more Cybertrucks due to trim detaching
Deutsche Bank to cut thousands more jobs
Ben & Jerry’s says parent company Unilever ousted CEO ‘over activism’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.