BYD electric cars at the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24 2025. Picture: REUTERS/CHALINEE THIRASUPA
Beijing - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD’s net profit leapt 73.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to a record 15-billion yuan ($2.1bn), it said on Monday, reaping the rewards of lower prices and higher sales than rivals.
Fourth-quarter revenue was up 52.7% at 274.9-billion yuan, the company said in a stock market filing.
For the whole of last year, profit rose 34% to a record 40.3-billion yuan on revenue up 29%.
BYD’s shares in Hong Kong have risen 51% year-to-date and are now slightly off an all-time-high reached last week.
The Chinese EV champion overtook Volkswagen to lead China’s car sales with a record 4.25-million vehicles in 2024.
The company has continued to roll out cheaper models, contributing to the deepening of a brutal two-year price war in the world’s largest auto market.
It has also roiled the market in recent weeks by unveiling a new super-charging EV technology platform and announcing that it will offer smart driving features on most of its line-up at no extra charge.
Sales of autos and related products that accounted for 79.4% of the company’s operating revenue generated a 22.3% gross profit margin last year, up 1.3 percentage points from a year earlier.
The Warren Buffett-backed automaker said earlier this month it had raised $5.59bn in a primary share sale that was increased in size, with proceeds to be invested in research & development, and expanding overseas, among other purposes.
BYD is considering Germany for a possible third plant in Europe, Reuters has reported. Its overseas shipments jumped 71.9% last year to make up 10% of overall car sales.
BYD’s quarterly profit soars on lower prices and higher sales
China’s car maker’s net profit leapt 73.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024
Beijing - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD’s net profit leapt 73.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to a record 15-billion yuan ($2.1bn), it said on Monday, reaping the rewards of lower prices and higher sales than rivals.
Fourth-quarter revenue was up 52.7% at 274.9-billion yuan, the company said in a stock market filing.
For the whole of last year, profit rose 34% to a record 40.3-billion yuan on revenue up 29%.
BYD’s shares in Hong Kong have risen 51% year-to-date and are now slightly off an all-time-high reached last week.
The Chinese EV champion overtook Volkswagen to lead China’s car sales with a record 4.25-million vehicles in 2024.
The company has continued to roll out cheaper models, contributing to the deepening of a brutal two-year price war in the world’s largest auto market.
It has also roiled the market in recent weeks by unveiling a new super-charging EV technology platform and announcing that it will offer smart driving features on most of its line-up at no extra charge.
Sales of autos and related products that accounted for 79.4% of the company’s operating revenue generated a 22.3% gross profit margin last year, up 1.3 percentage points from a year earlier.
The Warren Buffett-backed automaker said earlier this month it had raised $5.59bn in a primary share sale that was increased in size, with proceeds to be invested in research & development, and expanding overseas, among other purposes.
BYD is considering Germany for a possible third plant in Europe, Reuters has reported. Its overseas shipments jumped 71.9% last year to make up 10% of overall car sales.
Reuters
BYD launches super fast charging system for electric vehicles
China’s carmaker BYD considers Germany for third plant in Europe
Toyota launches its cheapest EV in China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Toronto pulls Tesla incentives amid US trade war
Elon Musk holds Pentagon meeting, wants leakers prosecuted
Zeekr and Xpeng to offer first EVs with L3 autonomy
February sales of VW and BMW electric cars top Tesla’s EVs
Tesla recalls more Cybertrucks due to trim detaching
FIRST DRIVE | MINI Aceman EV lands in SA
Xiaomi revenue leaps as it raises EV target
Debuts for Chinese and German cars at Simola Hillclimb
SA to incentivise local EV production
Swedish EV battery maker Northvolt files for bankruptcy
Nissan appoints Ivan Espinosa as new CEO
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.