India says quashing VW $1.4bn tax bill would be ‘catastrophic’

The country claims VW did not provide the correct information over several years

23 March 2025 - 13:24
by Arpan Chaturvedi and Aditya Kalra
File photo: JOSH ARSLAN/REUTERS

New Delhi — India’s government has told a court in Mumbai that agreeing to Volkswagen’s (VW’s) demand to quash a $1.4bn tax bill would have “catastrophic consequences” and encourage companies to withhold information and delay inquiries, court documents show.

India’s highest-ever demand for back taxes related to import duties came after scrutiny of 12 years of VW shipments and has rekindled foreign investors’ fears over lengthy investigations. The automaker has described the case as a “matter of life and death” for its India business, and is fighting the tax authority in the high court in Mumbai.

VW unit, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, faces allegations that it misclassified component imports of some Audi, VW and Skoda cars to evade higher tariffs. Its key argument to quash the tax demand is the “inaction and tardiness” of tax officials in delaying shipment reviews.

The Indian tax authority told the high court in a 78-page rebuttal that VW caused the delays by withholding crucial information and data about its imports.

Accepting the carmaker’s reasoning would allow importers to suppress vital information and then claim that the time-limit for the tax authority to conduct a probe had passed, the authority said in its March 10 filing, which was not public and is being reported for the first time.

This would have “catastrophic consequences”, they said in the filing.

The case will be heard on Monday. VW and the Indian government did not respond to requests for comment.

Volkswagen is a tiny player in India’s car market, which is third-biggest in the world, and its Audi brand lags luxury peers such as Mercedes and BMW. If found guilty it could face a tax bill of $2.8bn, including penalty and delayed interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been courting foreign investors with promises of simpler regulations and lower bureaucratic hurdles, but lengthy tax investigations that can trigger lawsuits stretching over years remain a sore point.

Had New Delhi wrapped up its reviews earlier, VW has said, it could have challenged the findings or re-evaluated its import strategy. The tax notice sent in September 2024 puts “at peril the very foundation of faith and trust” foreign investors desire, it said.

In the latest government filing, the tax authority argues VW  was submitting “information and documents critically required for” completing shipment reviews “only in tranches”.

The Indian government wants the court to direct VW to follow procedures and respond to its tax notice by engaging with the authority, and not before judges, the filing showed.

The tax authority alleges that VW over several years imported auto parts in separate shipments to evade detection and cut taxes, instead of declaring items as “completely knocked down” (CKD) units to be reassembled in India.

CKD units are taxed at rates of 30%-35%, compared to about 5%-15% for auto parts.

Reuters

VW in talks with Ecarx over smart cars for Europe, Chinese company’s CEO says

Digital cockpit system developer is also exploring entering the US market, according to Shen Ziyu
Companies
1 week ago

China’s carmaker BYD considers Germany for third plant in Europe

Chinese seek to sell more lower-cost cars in Europe to challenge competitors as demand slows in China
Companies
5 days ago

VW downgraded by Moody’s over sector headwinds and competition in China

New agency rating still places the German vehicle maker three notches above junk territory
Companies
5 days ago

Porsche denies it is considering sale of Volkswagen shares

Bild’s report said possible scenarios include cutting the stake in VW’s ordinary shares to 45%-50% from 53.3%
Companies
6 days ago

Porsche warns of tougher outlook on lower sales and higher costs

Margin forecast is roughly equal to 2024 but does not factor in effect of new tariffs imposed by US
Companies
1 week ago

Volkswagen expects costs to weigh on profit margin

Carmaker offers subdued outlook for the year ahead amid weak demand and trade tensions
Companies
1 week ago

European auto stocks plunge as US tariffs on Mexico, Canada kick in

Germany faces most pain though all the region’s carmakers all have plants in Mexico
Companies
2 weeks ago
