Amsa engaging with stakeholders in bid to delay closure its long steel business
Winding-down process has not stopped but is being managed in a way that allows ongoing funding talks
19 March 2025 - 17:34
Embattled steel producer ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) is engaged in high-level discussions with the government about funding to defer closure of its long steel business.
The move could save 3,500 jobs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.