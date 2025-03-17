Berlin — Global ratings agency Moody’s on Monday downgraded Volkswagen by one notch to Baa1 from A3, citing sector headwinds, structural challenges, ongoing need for investment and fierce competition in China.
“The downgrade to Baa1 reflects the recent contraction in operating margin and free cash flow generation, with limited expectation of a material recovery over the next quarters,” Moody’s said in a statement.
The rating still places the company three notches above junk territory.
Last week, Volkswagen forecast another challenging year of ramping up electric vehicle sales, cutting costs and navigating trade tensions amid fierce competition with cheaper and faster rivals in China.
The carmaker is in the midst of deep changes including new models and cost cuts in its two main markets of China and Germany, with earnings forecast to drop in China by up to €1-billion in 2025.
“These measures, provided a successful execution could support an improvement in profitability by 2026/27,” Moody’s said in its statement.
It added that Volkswagen’s robust balance sheet “with low leverage and very good liquidity... gives the company time to implement strategic shifts and manage industry challenges.”
VW downgraded by Moody’s over sector headwinds and competition in China
New agency rating still places the German vehicle maker three notches above junk territory
Berlin — Global ratings agency Moody’s on Monday downgraded Volkswagen by one notch to Baa1 from A3, citing sector headwinds, structural challenges, ongoing need for investment and fierce competition in China.
“The downgrade to Baa1 reflects the recent contraction in operating margin and free cash flow generation, with limited expectation of a material recovery over the next quarters,” Moody’s said in a statement.
The rating still places the company three notches above junk territory.
Last week, Volkswagen forecast another challenging year of ramping up electric vehicle sales, cutting costs and navigating trade tensions amid fierce competition with cheaper and faster rivals in China.
The carmaker is in the midst of deep changes including new models and cost cuts in its two main markets of China and Germany, with earnings forecast to drop in China by up to €1-billion in 2025.
“These measures, provided a successful execution could support an improvement in profitability by 2026/27,” Moody’s said in its statement.
It added that Volkswagen’s robust balance sheet “with low leverage and very good liquidity... gives the company time to implement strategic shifts and manage industry challenges.”
Reuters
VW in talks with Ecarx over smart cars for Europe, Chinese company’s CEO says
Porsche denies it is considering sale of Volkswagen shares
German carmakers look to shield themselves from Trump tariffs
Nissan and Honda formally end $60bn merger
India accuses Kia of $155m tax evasion in VW-like dispute
Volkswagen India hit by customs clearance delays over alleged tax evasion, sources say
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
VW in talks with Ecarx over smart cars for Europe, Chinese company’s CEO says
Porsche denies it is considering sale of Volkswagen shares
German carmakers look to shield themselves from Trump tariffs
Nissan and Honda formally end $60bn merger
India accuses Kia of $155m tax evasion in VW-like dispute
Volkswagen India hit by customs clearance delays over alleged tax evasion, ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.