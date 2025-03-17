Companies / Industrials

VW downgraded by Moody’s over sector headwinds and competition in China

New agency rating still places the German vehicle maker three notches above junk territory

17 March 2025 - 17:20
by Friederike Heine
Picture: REUTERS
Berlin — Global ratings agency Moody’s on Monday downgraded Volkswagen by one notch to Baa1 from A3, citing sector headwinds, structural challenges, ongoing need for investment and fierce competition in China.

“The downgrade to Baa1 reflects the recent contraction in operating margin and free cash flow generation, with limited expectation of a material recovery over the next quarters,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The rating still places the company three notches above junk territory.

Last week, Volkswagen forecast another challenging year of ramping up electric vehicle sales, cutting costs and navigating trade tensions amid fierce competition with cheaper and faster rivals in China.

The carmaker is in the midst of deep changes including new models and cost cuts in its two main markets of China and Germany, with earnings forecast to drop in China by up to €1-billion in 2025.

“These measures, provided a successful execution could support an improvement in profitability by 2026/27,” Moody’s said in its statement.

It added that Volkswagen’s robust balance sheet “with low leverage and very good liquidity... gives the company time to implement strategic shifts and manage industry challenges.”

Reuters

VW in talks with Ecarx over smart cars for Europe, Chinese company’s CEO says

Digital cockpit system developer is also exploring entering the US market, according to Shen Ziyu
Companies
1 day ago

Porsche denies it is considering sale of Volkswagen shares

Bild’s report said possible scenarios include cutting the stake in VW’s ordinary shares to 45%-50% from 53.3%
Companies
12 hours ago

German carmakers look to shield themselves from Trump tariffs

Tariff moves will hit European carmakers’ finances when they are already battling to bring down high costs in home markets
Companies
3 weeks ago

Nissan and Honda formally end $60bn merger

A merger would have created the world’s fourth-biggest vehicle group after Toyota, VW and Hyundai
Life
1 month ago

India accuses Kia of $155m tax evasion in VW-like dispute

Tax woes mount for foreign vehicle makers in India with South Korean firm accused of ‘misclassifying’ components
Companies
1 month ago

Volkswagen India hit by customs clearance delays over alleged tax evasion, sources say

The move caused delays in spare part supplies at dealerships, according to people familiar with the matter
Companies
1 month ago
