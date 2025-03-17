FEATURE
Steelworkers caught between corporate moves and economic forces
Capitec is watching the situation at ArcelorMittal due to its large client base within the company
17 March 2025 - 05:00
A home loan at one of SA’s biggest banks, a daughter in preschool, a dependent parent. That is at stake for one worker at ArcelorMittal’s long steel plant in Vereeniging, trudging from the plant to a taxi rank, 900m away along the bustling main road.
“We could arrive at work tomorrow and be told it’s our last day, and with an outstanding home loan at FNB, I’m uncertain how I’ll manage to pay it. I also don’t know if I’ll still have a job by the end of the year,” he said. ..
