Hulamin earnings fall after operational issues and fire
Attributable profit declined to R246m from R272m before
17 March 2025 - 08:29
Pietermaritzburg-based aluminium group Hulamin has reported lower full-year earnings as operational challenges and the fire at the can-end finishing line limited some opportunities created by a recovery in demand in the second half.
Normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down 45% to 42c, while basic HEPS declined 28% to 64c...
