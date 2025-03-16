VW in talks with Ecarx over smart cars for Europe, Chinese company’s CEO says

Employees work on an electric vehicle production line at a Volkswagen Anhui factory in Hefei, Anhui province, China. Picture: CHINA DAILEY via REUTERS
Shanghai — Volkswagen is in talks with digital cockpit system developer Ecarx to put the Chinese company’s technologies in cars it sells in developed markets, such as Europe, Ecarx’s CEO said on Wednesday.
Volkswagen already has a partnership with the firm, which is backed by Geely chair Eric Li, to manufacture smart cars in Brazil and India with Ecarx’s digital cockpit system Antora 1000, which features its proprietary chip and software and offers services such as voice recognition and navigation maps.
The two companies are now looking to extend the partnership to include VW's Skoda-branded cars sold in Europe, Ecarx CEO Shen Ziyu said.
“The whole project is about the delivery of the hardware and software of the intelligent cockpit system, mainly in VW’s Brazil factory for the Latin American market and its Indian factory for Indian market, and in the future in Europe, the Skoda market,” Shen said. “Its name is Global Entry Infotainment Platform.”
Asked whether Ecarx products had been delivered to the US, Shen said there had been discussions.
“Under the current VW deal, they do not now have this scope. But we have already discussed this and are discussing how to enter the US, this is under discussion,” Shen said, adding Ecarx products have entered the US in Volvo and Lotus cars. Both brands are owned by Geely.
Ecarx followed up on Friday to say Shen was referring to the company’s internal technical feasibility discussions of markets globally and not the Volkswagen partnership.
Skoda declined to comment.
A Volkswagen spokesperson said the company’s co-operation with Ecarx was solely focused on the delivery of an infotainment system for its internal combustion engine vehicles in Brazil and India, with no other technical scope.
“We do not comment on supplier selection or any contractual details. However, we can confirm that Volkswagen Group has entered a co-operation with Ecarx,” the spokesperson said.
The plan underscores growing efforts by Western automakers to leverage Chinese prowess in smart-driving technologies to hold onto their global market share after sales declined sharply in China in recent years.
Nearly all legacy auto brands now have to contend with Chinese electric vehicle makers, which have upended the auto industry with sleek software-rich cars.
German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz plans to develop smart-driving cars for global markets equipped with Chinese firm Hesai’s lidar sensors, the first time a foreign automaker has sought to use such Chinese-made technology for models sold outside China.
Shen said it took more than a year for Volkswagen to decide on the smart technology supplier among 13 other candidates that included South Korean brands, such as LG and Samsung, as well as Chinese rival Desay SV.
“The R&D for the entire technologies of consumer electronics, including semiconductors, is still rooted in Asia,” Shen said. “That’s the main reason the progress of developing software capabilities in Europe is not smooth.”
Volkswagen has had limited success so far with its in-house software unit Cariad, which plans to lay off almost 30% of staff by year’s end, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, citing company sources.
Ecarx generates 70% of its revenue from Geely and its affiliated brands, and aims to lower its reliance on the Chinese group to below 50% by as early as 2028, Shen said.
Half its revenue would come from overseas by 2030, as Ecarx has been building its R&D teams abroad, a move Shen expects to help address concerns over geopolitical risks involving the use of Chinese technologies.
“China’s brutal cost competition can hammer out a stronger supply chain for us to go global,” Shen said. “The product cycle, which may only last three years in China, can be extended to 10 or even 15 years overseas.”
VW in talks with Ecarx over smart cars for Europe, Chinese company’s CEO says
Digital cockpit system developer is also exploring entering the US market, according to Shen Ziyu
Shanghai — Volkswagen is in talks with digital cockpit system developer Ecarx to put the Chinese company’s technologies in cars it sells in developed markets, such as Europe, Ecarx’s CEO said on Wednesday.
Volkswagen already has a partnership with the firm, which is backed by Geely chair Eric Li, to manufacture smart cars in Brazil and India with Ecarx’s digital cockpit system Antora 1000, which features its proprietary chip and software and offers services such as voice recognition and navigation maps.
The two companies are now looking to extend the partnership to include VW's Skoda-branded cars sold in Europe, Ecarx CEO Shen Ziyu said.
“The whole project is about the delivery of the hardware and software of the intelligent cockpit system, mainly in VW’s Brazil factory for the Latin American market and its Indian factory for Indian market, and in the future in Europe, the Skoda market,” Shen said. “Its name is Global Entry Infotainment Platform.”
Asked whether Ecarx products had been delivered to the US, Shen said there had been discussions.
“Under the current VW deal, they do not now have this scope. But we have already discussed this and are discussing how to enter the US, this is under discussion,” Shen said, adding Ecarx products have entered the US in Volvo and Lotus cars. Both brands are owned by Geely.
Ecarx followed up on Friday to say Shen was referring to the company’s internal technical feasibility discussions of markets globally and not the Volkswagen partnership.
Skoda declined to comment.
A Volkswagen spokesperson said the company’s co-operation with Ecarx was solely focused on the delivery of an infotainment system for its internal combustion engine vehicles in Brazil and India, with no other technical scope.
“We do not comment on supplier selection or any contractual details. However, we can confirm that Volkswagen Group has entered a co-operation with Ecarx,” the spokesperson said.
The plan underscores growing efforts by Western automakers to leverage Chinese prowess in smart-driving technologies to hold onto their global market share after sales declined sharply in China in recent years.
Nearly all legacy auto brands now have to contend with Chinese electric vehicle makers, which have upended the auto industry with sleek software-rich cars.
German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz plans to develop smart-driving cars for global markets equipped with Chinese firm Hesai’s lidar sensors, the first time a foreign automaker has sought to use such Chinese-made technology for models sold outside China.
Shen said it took more than a year for Volkswagen to decide on the smart technology supplier among 13 other candidates that included South Korean brands, such as LG and Samsung, as well as Chinese rival Desay SV.
“The R&D for the entire technologies of consumer electronics, including semiconductors, is still rooted in Asia,” Shen said. “That’s the main reason the progress of developing software capabilities in Europe is not smooth.”
Volkswagen has had limited success so far with its in-house software unit Cariad, which plans to lay off almost 30% of staff by year’s end, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, citing company sources.
Ecarx generates 70% of its revenue from Geely and its affiliated brands, and aims to lower its reliance on the Chinese group to below 50% by as early as 2028, Shen said.
Half its revenue would come from overseas by 2030, as Ecarx has been building its R&D teams abroad, a move Shen expects to help address concerns over geopolitical risks involving the use of Chinese technologies.
“China’s brutal cost competition can hammer out a stronger supply chain for us to go global,” Shen said. “The product cycle, which may only last three years in China, can be extended to 10 or even 15 years overseas.”
Reuters
Nissan and Honda formally end $60bn merger
India accuses Kia of $155m tax evasion in VW-like dispute
Volkswagen India hit by customs clearance delays over alleged tax evasion, sources say
VW workers vow more strikes amid wage cuts and plant closures
VW to finally sell Xinjiang plant after years of pressure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rheinmetall expects robust 2025 in ‘era of rearmament’
Volkswagen unveils new budget SUV to be built in SA
German carmakers look to shield themselves from Trump tariffs
Volkswagen India hit by customs clearance delays over alleged tax evasion, ...
VW workers vow more strikes amid wage cuts and plant closures
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.