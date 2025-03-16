BMW expects €1bn earnings hit because of escalating tariffs

A logo of BMW is seen inside a car dealer in Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DEN WOUW
Berlin — BMW said newly imposed trade tariffs could dent the carmaker’s earnings by €1-billion this year, as escalating trade tensions between China, Europe and the US take a mounting toll on global companies’ finances.
The premium carmaker forecast an earnings margin for its cars segment of 5-7% in 2025, factoring in the impact of a full year of EU duties on its China-made EV, and US duties of 25% on steel and aluminium and on vehicle imports to the US from Mexico.
Further tariffs looming from the EU and the US would have a far greater impact on the carmaker, which is the highest automotive exporter by value from the US and exports over half its vehicles made in Germany outside the EU.
Still, executives struck an optimistic tone in a press call at the German group’s annual results conference, saying they did not expect the tariffs to remain in place for the whole year.
“If the situation changes, so does our outlook,” CFO Walter Mertl said.
BMW’s shares were up 0.7% at 11.45am GMT, compared to a 1.6% rise in Germany’s DAX index buoyed by news of a German debt deal.
Germany’s premium carmakers, who have long relied heavily on strong China sales and US exports, are battling a war on two fronts, as fast-growing EV competitors in China win market share and Donald Trump’s tariffs upend their global supply chains.
“In an environment where China has become a much more difficult market, and no improvement in sight, the dependency on the US has increased. Tariffs are therefore a significant risk,” said Daniel Schwarz of Stifel Research.
“The impact can be mitigated by producing more in the US. But this comes at a cost,” he added, pointing to the scale advantages of BMW’s current set-up, which focuses on SUV production in the US and sedans in Europe.
BMW CFO Walter Mertl. Picture: SUPPLIED
Still, unlike its competitors Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen’s Audi, BMW says it is not undertaking a major restructuring of its European operations to lower costs.
Operational costs peaked in 2024 and there are no plans to cut staff in Germany, executives said on a press call.
BMW’s net profit slumped by over a third in 2024 to €7.68-billion, in line with market expectations, after weak sales in China and Germany as well as delivery holdups, because of problems with a brake, dented performance.
Fourth quarter profit dropped 41%, in line with warnings from the carmaker in January that higher fixed costs from unwinding inventory would hit its earnings in the last three months of 2024.
The group proposed an increased payout ratio of 36.7%, among the highest in its history, consisting of a dividend of €4.32 per preferred share for 2024, still down from €6.02 paid out for the previous year.
