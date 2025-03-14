York Timber remains firmly on its road to recovery
The group returned to the black in the year to end-June 2024, with a profit of R136.1m
14 March 2025 - 09:11
York Timber’s recovery is set to continue, with the group expecting higher earnings at the halfway stage.
The group said on Friday that it expected an increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December to between 14.22c and 14.45c, compared with 4.67c a year ago...
