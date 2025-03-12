Companies / Industrials

Lenders agree to refinance Metair’s debt

Capital restructuring plan designed to provide company with more sustainable debt structure and appropriately aligned repayment terms

12 March 2025 - 09:09
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty. Picture: SUPPLIED
Metair’s lenders have in principle agreed to refinance the automotive components and battery maker’s current gross debt obligation of about R4bn, the majority of which is short term.

The group said on Wednesday that the board and Metair’s lenders approved a capital restructuring plan designed to provide Metair with a more sustainable debt structure and appropriately aligned repayment terms.

In terms of the restructure, lenders have agreed to refinance Metair’s debt by means of two separate packages.

The first is for Hesto Harnesses in an amount of R1.377bn, to be used to refinance the existing R475m facilities and to repay the disproportionate loan advanced to Hesto by its minority shareholder, Yazaki Corporation.

The second package is for the remaining SA subsidiaries for R3.3bn, to be refinanced through a five-year senior debt of R1.7bn comprising an amortising loan and a bullet term loan of R850m, with the remaining R1.6bn structured as a mezzanine instrument, repayable by the end of June 2027.

“The capital restructure allows for a repayment profile that matches expected earnings growth and cash flows over a period of five years. Management is closely monitoring debt levels and liquidity, with a priority to reduce debt and de-gear in the medium term,” Metair said in a statement on Wednesday.

In addition, the group is implementing a range of strategies to support degearing towards a sustainable capital structure and enhance earnings and cash generation, including effective cash management through the introduction of a centralised treasury function, various cost control measures, delaying non-critical capital expenditures and engaging customers for flexible support on capital investments for new models.

Metair said in February that it expected full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations to be as much as 20% lower as operating conditions remained challenging.

It expects to report HEPS for continuing operations of 78.56c-98c for the year to end-December compared with 98c a year ago. Continuing operations exclude Mutlu.

It is due to report earnings later in March.

mackenziej@arena.africa

