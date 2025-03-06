Companies / Industrials

Sappi prices €300m offering of senior notes

The refinancing of the 2026 bond with a new seven-year bond meets the group’s objective of extending the debt maturity profile, says CEO

06 March 2025 - 08:00
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Pulp and paper producer Sappi has priced its offering of €300m of senior notes due 2032, it said on Thursday.

The notes, to be issued its subsidiary Sappi Papier Holding (SPH), have a coupon of 4.500% a year.

Sappi is implementing the offering to improve its debt maturity profile. The net proceeds will be used to redeem all SPH’s outstanding senior notes due in 2026, in an aggregate principal amount of €240m and for general corporate purposes.

“This refinancing of the 2026 bond with a new seven-year bond meets the group’s objective of extending the debt maturity profile. It is also pleasing to extend our introduction of sustainability-linked targets to our international bond transactions,” said CEO Steve Binnie.

