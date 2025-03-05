Trellidor reports solid results but hangs on to cash
Company again opts not to pay a dividend as interim revenue and earnings increase
05 March 2025 - 18:48
Trellidor on Wednesday reported solid revenue growth and a significant improvement in earnings for the six months to end-December, amid mixed economic conditions.
Revenue increased 4.1% to R304.3m from the previous interim period. Headline earnings per share rose 38.3% to 29.6c. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.