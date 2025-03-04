WBHO’s earnings boosted by strong roads and earthworks division
The JSE-listed construction firm has continued to recover from a big hit it took in Australia, which forced it to exit the territory in 2022
04 March 2025 - 10:09
Construction group Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon (WBHO) has reported higher profits at the halfway stage of the financial year, supported by ongoing growth within the roads and earthworks division.
The group reported revenue from continuing operations increased 10% in the six months ended December to R14.7bn, while operating profit increased 15% to R695m...
