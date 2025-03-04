Companies / Industrials

European auto stocks plunge as US tariffs on Mexico, Canada kick in

Germany faces most pain though all the region’s carmakers all have plants in Mexico

04 March 2025 - 13:57
by Agency Staff
Vehicles move along the assembly line at an automotive assembly plant. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO
Frankfurt — Shares in European carmakers and automotive suppliers fell sharply on Tuesday, after US tariffs of 25% on imports from Mexico, a major centre for the sector to supply the American continent, took effect.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles and Parts index was down 3.8%, reflecting exposure to the tariffs as companies such as Volkswagen, Stellantis and BMW all have manufacturing facilities in Mexico.

According to data from Mexico’s automotive industry association, Stellantis and the Volkswagen Group — which includes Audi — are the two biggest European exporters of light vehicles to North America from Mexico.

German automotive supplier Continental, which provided a bleak outlook for 2025 on Tuesday, said it would now analyse what the tariffs meant for its sites in Mexico and Canada before taking any decisions.

“It’s therefore all the more important for Europe as an industrial location that the EU supports an open trade regime in the long term,” Continental CEO Nikolai Setzer said.

The group’s shares were down 8.4%.

The tariffs are a particular pain for Germany’s export-orientated carmakers, which all have major production hubs in the US but also have built capacity in Mexico, drawing criticism from European policymakers.

“The EU will not be pushed around,” Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck said. “If President [Donald] Trump imposes the announced tariffs on EU products, we will react with unity and self-confidence.”

Reuters

Gold slips as wary traders eye tariffs

Investors brace for US president’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to go into effect within hours
Markets
7 hours ago

US manufacturing steady but tariffs may lead to bottlenecks

With materials taking longer to be delivered, tariffs on imports could soon be holding up the works
World
21 hours ago

Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico to launch on Tuesday

US president also says reciprocal tariffs to take effect on April 2 on countries with duties on American products
World
16 hours ago
