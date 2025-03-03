New leadership fuels jump in PPC earnings
The cement maker’s SA and Botswana operations reported a 90% increase in free cash flow generation
03 March 2025 - 10:49
PPC’s organisational reshuffle and cost-cutting turnaround plan resulted in the cement producer reporting an improved financial performance for the first 10 months, with a 90% year-on-year increase in free cash flow from its SA and Botswana operations.
The “awaken the giant” turnaround plan, put in place about a year ago after the group made key changes to its executive leadership, including the appointment of Matias Cardarelli as its new CEO, aimed to refocus PPC’s organisational culture on results, cost discipline and “a sense of urgency”...
