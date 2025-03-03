Barloworld delays report on potential breach of US sanctions
The group has flagged possible US export control violations related to its Russian subsidiary
03 March 2025 - 11:27
The US department of commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has agreed to extend the deadline for diversified industrial group Barloworld to provide clarity on alleged export breaches in its Russian operations.
The heavy industrial and consumer equipment group alerted shareholders in September that it had filed an initial notification of voluntary self-disclosure with US authorities, in which it flagged possible export control violations at its Vostochnaya Technica (VT) Russian subsidiary...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.