PIC joins UK investor in turning up heat on Barloworld bosses
Concerns over corporate governance standards at industrial stalwart and steps its board followed in weighing transaction
02 March 2025 - 17:39
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s largest fund manager, has thrown down the gauntlet to the leadership of takeover target Barloworld, raising concerns about governance at the industrial stalwart.
With about R3-trillion in assets under management, the fund manager is often shy to publicly weigh in on events at its investee companies...
