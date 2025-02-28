ArcelorMittal to proceed with longs business closure
‘We were unable to avoid what will be a significant negative impact on the economy,’ said the group
28 February 2025 - 15:43
ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) announced on Friday that it would proceed with the winding down of its long-steel business after its efforts to delay the process further fell on deaf ears, with thousands of employees set to lose their jobs in the coming months.
The wind-down, which will result in roughly 3,500 direct and indirect job losses while affecting an estimated 80,000 other jobs and small businesses, had been delayed for the past month as Amsa engaged the government and stakeholders on ways to avoid it, while fulfilling the business’s outstanding order book. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.