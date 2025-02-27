Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Unpacking KAP’s half-year results

Business Day TV speaks to Gary Chaplin, CEO of KAP

27 February 2025 - 17:21
KAP CEO Gary Chaplin. Picture: SUPPLIED
KAP CEO Gary Chaplin. Picture: SUPPLIED

KAP says it had to navigate a challenging operating environment during its first half. Business Day TV took a closer look at this, and its impact on the group’s financials, with KAP CEO Gary Chaplin.

