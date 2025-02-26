Upbeat Bidcorp posts 10% increase in first-half profit
CEO Bernard Berson attributes growth to combination of organic expansion and acquisitions
26 February 2025 - 11:11
Bidcorp provided an upbeat outlook for the rest of the fiscal year as it reported a 10% increase in half-year profit on Wednesday.
Bidcorp, which supplies food to pubs, hotels and restaurants across multiple countries in Africa, Europe, Greater China and Australia, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in at 1,267c in the six months to end-December. ..
