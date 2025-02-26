Companies / Industrials

Porsche aims to revive performance with board reshuffle

Jochen Breckner takes over as CFO and Matthias Becker to lead sales, marketing

26 February 2025 - 17:18
by Tom Sims and Victoria Waldersee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Luxury carmaker Porrsche was valued higher than its parent company Volkswagen AG at its stock market debut in 2022 but has fallen from grace since then. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/METIN AKTAS
Luxury carmaker Porrsche was valued higher than its parent company Volkswagen AG at its stock market debut in 2022 but has fallen from grace since then. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/METIN AKTAS

Frankfurt — Luxury carmaker Porsche replaced its CFO and head of sales on Wednesday with two company veterans as it reshuffles its board in the hopes of reviving flagging performance and a weak share price.

The company announced late on Tuesday that Jochen Breckner, at Porsche for 25 years and head of corporate development since 2018, will oversee finances and IT. Matthias Becker, formerly at Audi and Skoda and head of overseas markets for Porsche since 2015, will lead sales and marketing.

Their predecessors are leaving by mutual agreement, the carmaker said.

Porsche’s board started talks to end finance chief Lutz Meschke’s and sales executive Detlev von Platen’s contracts in early February, after both came under heavy criticism for the company’s poor performance and weak share price.

The carmaker, which at its stock market debut in 2022 was valued higher than its parent company Volkswagen, has fallen from grace since then, struggling to get EV sales off the ground and suffering from weak demand in China, its top market.

Its shares dropped to their lowest value since listing on the stock market earlier this month after the carmaker warned the cost of new models and battery-related expenses would dent its 2025 margins to just 10%-12% this year, below analysts’ expectations.

Meschke will remain on the board of Porsche SE, an investment firm controlled by the Piech and Porsche families which owns 12.5% of Porsche and is also Volkswagen’s top shareholder.

Reuters

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Ferrari, sell Porsche

David Shapiro, chief global equity strategist at Sasfin Securities, on what the smart money is doing
Opinion
6 days ago

Porsche to launch new petrol and hybrid cars as shares tumble

Deutsche Bank analysts says this is P911’s ‘last shot to prove they can turn around this business’
Life
2 weeks ago

Porsche starts talks to end CFO and sales chief contracts

Both managers have been criticised for the company’s poor performance and weak share price, according to Bild newspaper
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sasol hits LNG price brick wall at Secunda
Companies / Energy
2.
Patrice Motsepe’s outfit tightens grip on ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sasol ramps up Lake Charles turnaround ahead of ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Buffett sounds warning to Washington as Berkshire ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Birkenstocks do not deserve copyright protection, ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

German carmakers look to shield themselves from Trump tariffs

Companies / Industrials

China’s Huawei and SAIC to partner in making new smart EVs

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Mercedes-Benz plans to cut costs, lift sales as earnings slump

Companies

Stellantis to make dual clutch transmissions for hybrid vehicles in Italy

Companies / Industrials

Failed merger talks leave Nissan without a dance partner

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.