GM to buy back another $6bn shares and hike dividend by 25%

US automaker General Motors expected to repurchase shares worth $2bn by the first half of the year

26 February 2025 - 18:46
by Kalea Hall
Picture: REUTERS

Detroit — General Motors said on Wednesday it would increase its quarterly dividend by 25% and undertake a new $6-billion share buyback programme to return excess cash and increase shareholder value.

Shares of the automaker rose about 6% in morning trading.

The US automaker said it expected to repurchase $2bn of shares by the first half of this year, with the remainder to be bought at any point of the company’s choosing.

The quarterly dividend increase from 12 cents to 15 cents a share will take effect with the company’s next planned dividend in April 2025, it said.

GM had announced a dividend increase and a $10bn share buyback programme in November 2023.

The automaker said in the fourth quarter it completed that buyback programme and also repurchased 87 million shares in the open market. At the end of the quarter, GM had an outstanding share count of 995-million, hitting its goal of reducing the share count to less than 1-billion shares.

GM in June 2024 approved another $6bn share buyback, of which $300m is outstanding.

“Moving forward, we expect to continue returning excess capital to our shareholders and further reducing the share count,” CFO Paul Jacobson said on GM’s fourth-quarter earnings call last month.

The automaker is balancing returning value to shareholders with maintaining a strong balance sheet and investing in the business as it adds more electric vehicles to its line-up that are not yet profitable.

GM expects EV operating losses will narrow this year by $2–billion from undisclosed levels.

GM has projected net income of $11.2bn to $12.5bn for 2025. Analysts are projecting net income of $11.45bn, as calculated by LSEG.

The company expects its 2025 capital spending to be in the range of $10bn to $11bn.

GM shares have risen about 18% over the last year, roughly in line with the broad-market S&P 500 index.

Reuters

Tesla’s autopilot software update in China fails to impress car owners

Some said the update did not achieve the results Tesla has advertised for years and that Chinese carmakers are offering similar features cheaper or ...
1 day ago

German carmakers look to shield themselves from Trump tariffs

Tariff moves will hit European carmakers’ finances when they are already battling to bring down high costs in home markets
3 days ago

Sibanye-Stillwater ends pursuit of US lithium project

A review indicates the project did not meet Sibanye-Stillwater’s investment criteria under current market conditions
8 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz plans to cut costs, lift sales as earnings slump

Mercedes-Benz said it was targeting a double-digit return on sales
6 days ago
