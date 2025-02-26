Detroit — General Motors said on Wednesday it would increase its quarterly dividend by 25% and undertake a new $6-billion share buyback programme to return excess cash and increase shareholder value.
Shares of the automaker rose about 6% in morning trading.
The US automaker said it expected to repurchase $2bn of shares by the first half of this year, with the remainder to be bought at any point of the company’s choosing.
The quarterly dividend increase from 12 cents to 15 cents a share will take effect with the company’s next planned dividend in April 2025, it said.
GM had announced a dividend increase and a $10bn share buyback programme in November 2023.
The automaker said in the fourth quarter it completed that buyback programme and also repurchased 87 million shares in the open market. At the end of the quarter, GM had an outstanding share count of 995-million, hitting its goal of reducing the share count to less than 1-billion shares.
GM in June 2024 approved another $6bn share buyback, of which $300m is outstanding.
“Moving forward, we expect to continue returning excess capital to our shareholders and further reducing the share count,” CFO Paul Jacobson said on GM’s fourth-quarter earnings call last month.
The automaker is balancing returning value to shareholders with maintaining a strong balance sheet and investing in the business as it adds more electric vehicles to its line-up that are not yet profitable.
GM expects EV operating losses will narrow this year by $2–billion from undisclosed levels.
GM has projected net income of $11.2bn to $12.5bn for 2025. Analysts are projecting net income of $11.45bn, as calculated by LSEG.
The company expects its 2025 capital spending to be in the range of $10bn to $11bn.
GM shares have risen about 18% over the last year, roughly in line with the broad-market S&P 500 index.
GM to buy back another $6bn shares and hike dividend by 25%
Reuters
